What is Saquon Barkley's Net Worth and Salary?

Saquon Barkley is a professional football running back who has a net worth of $30 million. Saquon Barkley plays for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. In his first season with the team in 2024, he set numerous franchise records and won Super Bowl LIX. Barkley previously played with the New York Giants from 2018 to 2023, during which time he set various NFL and franchise records.

Contracts, Salary & Career Earnings

He began his career with the New York Giants, signing a fully guaranteed four-year, $31.2 million rookie deal in 2018. In 2021, he was one of a handful of NFL players who announced their intention to convert a portion of their salary into Bitcoin.

In 2023, he played under a one-year adjusted franchise tag worth up to $11 million. In March 2024, Barkley joined the Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year, $37.75 million contract with $26 million guaranteed. Following a record-breaking season, he secured a two-year, $41.2 million extension in March 2025, including $36 million guaranteed and up to $15 million in incentives, making him the first NFL running back to average over $20 million annually. By this point, his career earnings topped $60 million.

Early Life and High School

Saquon Barkley was born on February 9, 1997, in the Bronx borough of New York City to Tonya and Alibay. He has three brothers and two sisters. In 2001, the family relocated to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. That was followed by a move to Allentown, and then to Coplay. As a teenager, Barkley attended Whitehall High School, a member of the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference known for producing many professional athletes. In his three seasons on the football team there, he rushed for 3,646 yards with 63 touchdowns, and won the Mr. Pennsylvania Football award in 2014. Barkley also lettered in basketball and track and field in high school, winning gold medals in the 100-meter dash and the long jump at the PIAA District 11 meet in 2015.

Collegiate Career

With multiple football scholarship offers coming out of high school, Barkley chose to attend Pennsylvania State University. As a true freshman with the Nittany Lions football team in the 2015 season, he rushed for 1,076 yards, a school record for a freshman. Barkley went on to rush for 1,496 yards in the 2016 season, which was a school record for a sophomore. He also rushed for 18 touchdowns. At the end of the season, Barkley helped Penn State upset Wisconsin in the 2016 Big Ten Championship Game. The Nittany Lions went on to face the USC Trojans in the 2017 Rose Bowl, narrowly losing by a score of 52-49. Barkley finished his collegiate career on a high note in his junior season. Among his achievements, he set a new school record for most all-purpose yards in a single game, with 358. Closing out the season, Barkley helped Penn State win the 2017 Fiesta Bowl. The next day, he announced he would be forgoing his senior year to enter the NFL draft.

New York Giants

In the 2018 NFL draft, Barkley was chosen by the New York Giants as the second overall pick. He went on to sign a four-year rookie contract with the team. Barkley was an immediate success in his rookie season, setting franchise records right off the bat. In just his second NFL game, he set a new Giants record for most catches in a game, with 14. By the end of the season, Barkley became the first Giants rookie to surpass 1,000 rushing yards in a single season; he also set a franchise single-season record for touchdowns by a rookie, with 15. For his incredible season, he received numerous honors, including the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Barkley was less productive in 2019, but still had a strong season, rushing for over 1,000 yards for the second consecutive year. In the 2020 season, he ended up playing in just two games before a knee injury ended his season.

Picked up by the Giants for a fifth year in 2021, Barkley had his weakest career season yet, rushing for just 593 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games. He improved significantly in 2022, with 1,312 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns to go along with 57 receptions for 338 receiving yards. Barkley went on to make his postseason debut in the 2022-23 playoffs, helping the Giants beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round before being eliminated by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round. He spent one more season with the Giants in 2023 after signing the franchise tag. That season, Barkley rushed for 962 yards and six touchdowns and made 41 catches for 280 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. Finishing with a 6-11 record, the Giants failed to make it back to the playoffs.

Philadelphia Eagles

In March of 2024, Barkley signed a three-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. He made an instant impact in his debut for the team, rushing for 109 yards with two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in a victory over the Green Bay Packers. Later in the season, Barkley broke the Eagles single-season record for rushing yards, becoming the first Eagles player to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. He also set franchise single-season records for most 100-yard rushing games, with 12, and most yards from scrimmage, with 2,283. Barkley was subsequently named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year. With a 14-3 record and a first-place finish in the NFC East, the Eagles advanced to the playoffs, where they defeated the Packers in the Wild Card Round, the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round, and the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game. In Super Bowl LIX, played on Barkley's 28th birthday, the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. Following the season, Barkley signed a two-year contract extension with the Eagles.

Personal Life

In early 2025, Barkley got engaged to Anna Congdon, whom he met when they were students at Penn State. Together, they have two children.