Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $8 Million Date of Birth: Jun 1, 1979 (44 years old) Place of Birth: Miami Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: American football player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Santana Moss' Net Worth

What is Santana Moss' Net Worth and Salary?

Santana Moss is an American former professional football player who has a net worth of $8 million. Santana Moss earned his net worth as a wide receiver in the National Football League (NFL) for the New York Jets and Washington Redskins. He was an All-Pro in 2005.

Early Life

Santana Terrell Moss was born on June 1, 1979, in Miami, Florida. He attended Miami Carol City Senior High and played football for the Carol City Chiefs. Moss led the team in receptions with 25, yards with 600, and touchdowns with 12 as a senior. He also amassed 450 return yards on 12 kickoffs with one return touchdown. He earned Third-Team All-State football honors.

Moss went on to play football at the University of Miami for the Hurricanes in 1997 as a walk-on. His high school success translated at the college level, and he earned All-American honors at the University of Miami and was named First-Team All-Big East in 2000. Moss was inducted into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.

NFL Career

With the 16th overall pick in the first round of the 2001 NFL Draft, Santana Moss was selected by the New York Jets. After making his NFL debut with the Jets, Moss played a total of 51 games with the team and finished with 3,899 receiving yards, 19 touchdowns, 127 rushing yards, and 1,799 return yards. After his 2004 season, Moss was traded to the Washington Redskins in exchange for WR Laveranues Coles. His first year with the team, Moss was selected to the Pro Bowl and named a Second-Team All-Pro. Moss signed long-term with the Redskins on a six-year contract, which was restructured in 2013. After Week 11 during that season, Moss surpassed 10,000 career receiving yards, making him the seventh active player at the time to reach the milestone. Set to become a free agent in 2014, he re-upped with the Redskins on a one-year deal. It would be his last season in the NFL. In September 2022, Moss was inducted into Washington's Greatest Players list in honor of the franchise's 90th anniversary.

Santana Moss finished his career with 732 receptions for a total of 10,283 yards and 69 touchdowns.

Contracts & Career Earnings

In 2005, Moss signed a six-year, $31 million contract with the Washington Redskins. In 2011, he agreed to terms on a three-year, $15 million deal including a $5 million signing bonus.

Over his 14-year NFL career, Santana Moss earned nearly $48 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

In 2008, Santana married Latosha Moss. They have four children together. Santana Moss is the older brother of former NFL wide receiver Sinorice Moss who played for the New York Giants during their Super Bowl XLII win. He is also the maternal cousin of Patrick Peterson and the older paternal cousin of Zack Moss.

Moss made several television commercial appearances for Eastern Automotive Group, a local car dealership in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland, areas. In 2016, Moss earned his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Miami Business School.

Foreclosure Lawsuit

In December 2012 Duetsche Bank filed a foreclosure lawsuit against Santana claiming that he had not paid the $3.64 million mortgage over some period. Santa bought the home in 2006 for $5.2 million. In order to avoid an actual foreclosure, the home was sold in a short sale, fetching $2.1 million. Here's a video tour of his former home: