What is Sam Koch's Net Worth and Salary?

Sam Koch is a former professional football player who has a net worth of $14 million. Sam Koch played his entire 16-year career with the NFL's Baltimore Ravens. During his NFL career Sam Koch earned $36 million in total salary. With the team, he won Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers. On the field, Koch was known for developing a variety of punt variations and revolutionizing the punter position.

Early Life and High School

Sam Koch was born on August 13, 1982 in York, Nebraska. As a teenager, he attended Seward High School, where he played multiple positions on the school football team, including punter, tight end, fullback, and linebacker. Additionally, he played baseball, soccer, and basketball.

Collegiate Career

For college, Koch went to the University of Nebraska, where he walked on to the Cornhuskers football team as a punter. As a redshirt freshman in 2002, he served as the backup punter, but did not see any game action; he was a backup again as a sophomore in 2003. For his final two years at Nebraska, Koch became the Cornhuskers' main punter. In his senior season in 2005, he posted the best campaign ever at his position in school history, breaking the single-season punting average mark with a 46.5-yard average. Koch went on to help the Cornhuskers win the Alamo Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines. He graduated from Nebraska in late 2005 with a degree in business administration.

Baltimore Ravens, 2006-2021

In the 2006 NFL Draft, Koch was chosen by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round. He played in all 16 regular-season games in his rookie season, punting 86 times for 3,695 yards. In the 2007 season, he recorded 78 punts for 3,397 net yards. The following season, Koch led the NFL in punts inside the 10-yard line, and finished the season with 84 punts for 3,777 net yards. In 2009, he punted 73 times for 3,188 net yards. After that season, Koch signed a one-year tender offer. He went on to have a strong 2010 season, punting 82 times for 3,530 net yards. Additionally, he completed a 13-yard pass in a game against the Miami Dolphins. In the 2011 season, Koch recorded 73 punts for 3,393 net yards. The next season, he scored his first touchdown on a fake field goal in a victory over the Oakland Raiders in November. Koch finished that season with 83 punts for 3,911 yards. He went on to play with the Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII, where he helped the team win the championship title by making key contributions to the final two plays of the game. It would be Koch's first and only Super Bowl appearance and win.

After his Super Bowl-winning season, Koch had another impressive season in 2013, recording 90 punts for 4,138 net yards. His 2014 season was less remarkable, as he finished with 60 punts for 2,841 yards. In the summer of 2015, Koch signed a new five-year contract with the Ravens for $16.25 million, making him among the highest-paid punters in the NFL. He finished the 2015 season with 74 punts for 3,454 net yards. In 2016, Koch punted 80 times for 3,665 net yards. He had one of his most notable seasons in 2017, when he earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 12 after completing a 22-yard pass on a fake punt play. Koch earned another AFC Special Teams Player of the Week title for Week 15. He finished that season with 84 punts for 3,765 net yards. In 2018, he posted 60 punts for 2,842 net yards, followed by a disappointing 2019 with 40 total punts for 1,855 net yards. In March of 2020, Koch signed a two-year contract extension with the Ravens. He had a notable moment in September of 2021 when he served as the holder for Justin Tucker when Tucker broke the NFL record for the longest field goal, at 66 yards. In the spring of 2022, Koch announced his retirement from professional football playing.

Coaching

Following his retirement from professional football playing, Koch became a special teams consultant for his former team, the Ravens.