Ryan Tannehill Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $90 Million Salary: $27 Million Date of Birth: Jul 27, 1988 (35 years old) Place of Birth: Lubbock Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.93 m) Profession: American football player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Ryan Tannehill's Net Worth

What is Ryan Tannehill's Net Worth and Salary?

Ryan Tannehill is an American professional football quarterback who has a net worth of $90 million. Ryan Tannehill plays for the NFL's Tennessee Titans. Previously, from 2012 to 2018, he played for the Miami Dolphins. Among his career highlights, Tannehill was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2019 and helped lead the Titans to consecutive division titles in 2020 and 2021.

Contracts

In July 2012 Ryan signed a four year deal with Miami for $12.684 million. In March 2020 he signed a 4-year $118 million deal with the Tennessee Titans. The deal, worth $29.5 annually, includes $62 million guaranteed and $91 million in total guarantees. Between June 2017 and June 2018, Ryan Tannehill earned $35 million in salary and endorsements. In his first 12 seasons in the NFL, Ryan earned $195 million in salary alone.

Early Life and High School

Ryan Tannehill III was born on July 27, 1988 in Lubbock, Texas and grew up in nearby Big Spring. He went to Big Spring High School, where he played both football and basketball and participated in track and field. In his senior year on the football team, Tannehill passed for 1,258 yards and rushed for another 617 as he helped lead the team to the playoffs.

Collegiate Career

For college, Tannehill attended Texas A&M University, where he played four seasons of football with the Aggies. After redshirting in 2007, he recorded 844 receiving yards in 2008. As a wide receiver in the 2009 season, Tannehill led the Aggies with 46 receptions for 609 yards and four touchdowns. He continued to play wide receiver during the first six games of the 2010 season, and then returned to quarterback. In his first career start at quarterback, Tannehill set a school record with 449 passing yards. For his final season at Texas A&M in 2011, he started all 13 games at quarterback and recorded 3,744 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.

Miami Dolphins

In the 2012 NFL Draft, Tannehill was chosen in the first round with the eighth overall pick by the Miami Dolphins. He went on to have a terrific rookie season, during which he set franchise rookie records for passing yards, attempts, and completions. Tannehill also set a franchise record for the longest run by a quarterback in a single play, at 31 yards, and became the fifth quarterback in Dolphins history to surpass 3,000 passing yards in one season. He passed that number again in the 2013 season, although he was also sacked a league-leading 58 times. In 2014, Tannehill passed for 4,045 yards and had a career-high 392 pass completions. The following season, he set the all-time NFL record for consecutive completed passes, with 25. Tannehill finished the 2015 season with a career-high 4,208 passing yards to go along with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

In the 2016 season, the Dolphins achieved a winning record and a playoff berth for the first time in eight years. Ultimately, the team fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild card round. In 2017, Tannehill missed the entirety of the season after tearing his ACL during practice and subsequently undergoing surgery. He returned in 2018 at starting quarterback, and in the season opener recorded 230 passing yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins' victory over the Tennessee Titans. Tannehill struggled over the remainder of the season, and finished with 1,979 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 11 games.

Tennessee Titans

Tannehill was traded to the Titans in March of 2019. He had an excellent first season with the team, recording 2,742 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions, and also setting franchise records with a 117.5 quarterback rating and 70.3 completion percentage. The Titans went on to the postseason, where they upset the New England Patriots in the wild card round before upsetting the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round. In the AFC Championship Game, the team fell to the eventual Super Bowl champs the Kansas City Chiefs. After the season, Tannehill was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year. He had another great season in 2020, passing for 3,819 yards with a career-high 33 touchdowns as the Titans finished atop the AFC South with an 11-5 record. In the wild card round, the team lost to the Ravens.

Tannehill helped lead the Titans to a second consecutive AFC South title in 2021. That season, he recorded 3,734 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions, as well as 55 carries for 270 yards. In the divisional round, the Titans lost to the Cincinnati Bengals. Tannehill was sidelined for multiple games in 2022 due to an ankle injury, and finished the season with 2,536 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 12 games. Although he returned as the starting quarterback for the Titans in 2023, he missed some games due to another ankle injury and was replaced as the starter by rookie Will Levis.

Personal Life

In early 2012, Ryan married his girlfriend Lauren Tannehill, whom he had first met in 2009. They have two children together.

Tannehill has a charitable foundation called Achieving Community and Education Success, which works to help high school students get involved in community work.