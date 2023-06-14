Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $10 Million Date of Birth: Aug 14, 1980 (42 years old) Place of Birth: Redwood City Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.83 m) Profession: American football player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Roy Williams' Net Worth

What is Roy Williams' Net Worth?

Roy Williams is a retired American professional football player who has a net worth of $10 million. Not to be confused with another NFL player named Roy Williams or the college basketball coach Roy Williams, Roy Lee Williams was a safety who spent nine season in the NFL.

Early Life and College

Roy Lee Williams was born in Redwood City, California, on August 14, 1980. He played high school football at James Logan High School in Union City, California then went on to the University of Oklahoma Sooners.

At Oklahoma Roy had an illustrious collegiate career. Playing for the Sooners from 2000 to 2003, Williams quickly distinguished himself as a talented and dynamic player. Over his collegiate career, he caught 221 passes for 3,042 yards and scored 27 touchdowns, making him one of the most successful receivers in Oklahoma's history. His formidable talent and passion for the game earned him a place on the First-Team All-Big 12 three times and a consensus All-American in 2002. His performance on the field was a significant factor in Oklahoma's continued success during his tenure, contributing to the team's 2000 national championship.

NFL Career

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Williams with the eighth overall pick of the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft. He played with Dallas until 2008 then played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2009 to 2010.

Williams earned five Pro Bowl nominations between 2003 and 2007 and one All-Pro selection in 2003. Williams finished his pro playing career with 596 tackles, 7.5 quarterback sacks, 20 interceptions, and eleven forced fumbles in 114 games.

Career Earnings

Over his nine seasons in the NFL, Roy Williams earned $30.5 million in salary. He earned the vast majority, roughly $28 million, during his seven seasons with the Cowboys. Roy's highest-earning season was 2006 when he earned $12.2 million, of which $11.1 million was a signing bonus.

Other Work

Williams retired in August of 2011. He soon accepted a job as an analyst and reporter for the Sooners.

Williams later became a recurring cast member of A&E's "Storage Wars: Texas".

He is the founder of the Roy Williams Safety Net Foundation, which helps low-income single mothers.

Williams was engaged to former Destiny Child's musician Kelly Rowland for two years.