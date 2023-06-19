Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $16 Million Date of Birth: Dec 20, 1981 (41 years old) Place of Birth: Odessa Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.91 m) Profession: American football player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Roy Williams' Net Worth

What is Roy Williams' Net Worth?

Roy E. Williams is a retired American football player who has a net worth of $16 million. Not to be confused with another NFL player named Roy Williams or the college basketball coach Roy Williams, Roy E. Williams was a wide receiver who spent eight years in the NFL playing for the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, and Chicago Bears.

Early Life

Roy Eugene Williams was born on December 20, 1981, in Odessa, Texas. He attended Permian High School where he starred in multiple sports and lettered in football, track, baseball, and basketball. Roy earned all-state honors in football and track, and all-district accolades in baseball and basketball. He also made the honor roll all four years of high school.

Williams continued his education at the University of Texas Longhorns where he also played college football among other sports. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2000 and was First-Team All-Big 12 in 2001 and 2002. He was Second-Team All-Big 12 in 2003 and a Third-Team All-American. Williams was named the Cotton Bowl MVP in 2003. In 2013, Roy Williams was inducted into the University of Texas Hall of Honor.

NFL Career

With the seventh overall pick in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft, Roy Williams was selected by the Detroit Lions. He remained with the team for four years. As a Lion, he had success and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2006. He was also the winner of the Detroit Lions Good Guy Award given to a player on the team who shows consideration to, and cooperation with, the media over the season.

Roy E. Williams also spent time playing for the Dallas Cowboys after they traded a first, third, and sixth-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft to acquire him. They signed him to a huge contract to be the number two receiver opposite Terrell Owens. He was expected to take over as the first option after the release of Owens the next year, but Miles Austin broke out and relegated Roy back to second option. In 2010, the Cowboys drafted future Pro Bowler Dez Bryant in the first round. Williams was released by the team in July 2011.

Williams then reunited with offensive coordinator Mike Martz on the Chicago Bears, the offensive coordinator he had in Dallas the year he was selected to the Pro Bowl. After one season there, he retired from the NFL announcing his decision on his Facebook page on September 8, 2012.

Contracts & Career Earnings

In August 2004, Williams signed his rookie deal worth $15.7 million over four years. In October 2008, he signed a six-year, $54 million ($26 million guaranteed) contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

Over his eight-year NFL career, Roy Williams earned more than $54.5 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

After retirement from the NFL, Roy Williams returned home to Odessa, Texas, where he started an oil field trucking company.

Roy's older brother, Lloyd Hill, was the Texas Tech University all-time leading receiver and led the NCAA in receptions in 1992.

Apart from his contributions on the football pitch, he also played a small part in the 2004 sports film "Friday Night Lights." Williams played the role of an assistant coach for Midland Lee High School, one of Permian's biggest rivals.