Ronnie Lott Net Worth:

What is Ronnie Lott's Net Worth?

Ronnie Lott is a retired American former professional football player who has a net worth of $5 million. Ronnie Lott played defensive back in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers and several other teams. Ronnie is widely regarded as one of the best defensive backs in NFL history.

Early Life

Ronald Mandel Lott was born on May 8, 1959, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He attended Eisenhower High School in Rialto, California, where he played cornerback and safety for their football team. He won the Ken Hubbs Award and later had the stadium named after him. Ronnie Lott went on to play football for the University of Southern California where he was a unanimous All-American and was later inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and the USC Athletic Hall of Fame.

NFL Career

Ronnie Lott was selected with the 8th overall pick in the first round of the 1981 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He hit the ground running with the team and locked down the starting left cornerback position right away. As a rookie, he recorded seven interceptions and helped the 49ers win Super Bowl XVI. He became the second rookie in NFL history to return three interceptions for touchdowns. Lott finished second behind New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor for Rookie of the Year honors. For the 1985 season, Ronnie Lott switched to the safety position. He had to have the tip of his left pinky finger amputated at the conclusion of the season after it was smashed while tackling running back Timmy Newsome. He missed two games due to injury during the 1986 season but still led the league with his career-best 10 interceptions.

In 1988, Ronnie Lott signed a three-year contract worth $2.3 million, making him the team's highest-paid defensive player, after making just $460,000 the year prior.

Over his 10 year career with the San Francisco 49ers, Ronnie Lott helped them win eight division titles and four Super Bowls. He is one of just five players who were part of all four 1980s Super Bowl victories alongside Joe Montana, Keena Turner, Eric Wright, and Mike Wilson.

Lott signed with the Los Angeles Raiders as a free agent in 1991 and with the New York Jets in 1993. He signed a free-agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in 1995 but was injured in the preseason and ended up returning to the 49ers and retiring before the season even began.

Ronnie Lott ended his NFL career with 1,146 tackles, 63 interceptions, 8.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, 17 fumble recoveries, and five touchdowns across 14 seasons.

Awards & Accolades

Ronnie Lott was a 10-time Pro Bowl selection (1981-1984, 1986-1991) and eight-time First-team All-Pro (1981, 1983, 1986-1991). The four-time Super Bowl champion (XVI, XIX, XXIII, XXIV) led the league twice in interceptions (1986, 1991) and was selected to both the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and 1990s All-Decade Team. He's a member of the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team and had his No. 42 retired by the 49ers. He is enshrined in the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2000.

Personal Life

Ronnie Lott and his wife, Karen, have three children together, Hailey, Isaiah, and Chloe. The couple lives in Cupertino, California.

After retiring from the NFL, Ronnie Lott got into broadcasting where he served as an analyst for "Fox NFL Sunday" in 1996 and 1997. He then helped out on the "PAC-12 Playbook" show on the PAC-12 Network.

Ronnie Lott proved to be a successful businessman as a managing partner and founder of HRJ Capital along with former teammates Joe Montana and Harris Barton. Lott also owns a Toyota and Mercedes-Benz car dealership and works as an adviser for professional athletes interested in the business world.