Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $5 Million Birthdate: Mar 23, 1951 (73 years old) Birthplace: Lackawanna Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 1 in (1.87 m) Profession: American football player, Commentator, Actor Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Ron Jaworski's Net Worth

What is Ron Jaworski's net worth?

Ron Jaworski is a retired football player and current sports analyst who has a net worth of $5 million. A native of Lackawanna, New York, Jaworski was an outstanding all-round athlete who turned down a baseball scholarship to attend Youngstown State University where he played football. He signed up with the Los Angeles Rams in 1973 and led them to the playoffs before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. Jaworski developed into a strong quarterback over the next nine years. He also played with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas Chiefs before retiring in 1989. Since then, he has worked as an NFL studio analyst for ESPN and a color commentator. Jaworski is also a published author, golf fanatic and CEO of Ron Jaworski Golf.

Early Life and College

Ronald Vincent Jaworski was born on March 21, 1953 and raised in Lackawanna, New York. He excelled in sports in high school but turned down a Major League Baseball offer from the St. Louis Cardinals to attend Youngstown State University. He played as a quarterback in campus recording 139 single-season passing completions, career passing completions (325), single-season passing yardage (2123), career passing yardage (4612), 18 single-season passing touchdowns and 32 career passing touchdowns.

Los Angeles Rams

Jaworski was selected to join the Los Angeles Rams in the second round of the 1973 NFL draft. He was named third-string quarterback and only appeared in five games throughout his first two seasons.His first major playing time came in Week 13 in 1975 when he led the Rams to a 22–5 victory over the Green Bay Packers. He made his first career start the next week and again led the team to a 10–3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jaworski was named Week 1 starter in the 1976 season but left the game in the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons due to a fractured right shoulder. He was relieved by backup Pat Haden who then led the Rams to a 30–14 victory. When Haden was injured in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears, Jaworski stepped in and preserved a 20–12 victory. While he subsequently started the next week against the New Orleans Saints, he was benched for Haden in the fourth quarter after completing a mere 3 of 11 passes for 15 yards. Jaworski then only appeared in two other games for the rest of the season.

Philadelphia Eagles

Jaworski joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 1977 and started all 14 games for that season. He led the team to a 5–9 record and a 9–7 in the next season, which also the Eagles' first postseason appearance in 18 years. In the Wild Card game against the Atlanta Falcons, a missed field goal forced the Eagles to contend with a 14–13 loss. In 1979, Jaworski guided the Eagles to an 11–5 record and another playoff berth. Still, the team fell to the Buccaneers in the divisional round.

Jaworski had his best season in 1980 when the Eagles started 11–1 and finished with a 12–4 record. He threw for 3529 yards and 27 touchdowns, and his team earned an NFC East division title. Due to his remarkable performance, Jaworski got himself several honors, including the NFC Offensive Player of the Year Award from UPI, the Bert Bell Award, and a selection to the Pro Bowl. The Eagles won over the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round and the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Championships to reach their first Super Bowl. However, the team subsequently lost 27–10 to the Oakland Raiders.

In 1981, the Eagles had a promising start but faltered in the second half where they lost in the Wild Card round to the New York Giants. The Eagles missed the playoffs in the 1982 strike-shortened season with a 3–6 record. The team then struggled in 1983 and 1984 when Jaworski broke his leg in Week 13. The injury ended Jaworski's streak of 116 consecutive starts. Jaworski struggled with injuries in 1986 and was released after the season. This ended his decade-long tenure with the Eagles. Still, he held several franchise records that were mostly broken later by Donovan McNabb.

Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs

Miami signed with the Miami Dolphins in August 1987 to backup quarterback Dan Marino. He only appeared in two games in the 1988 season and was released by the Dolphins thereafter.

Jaworski then joined the Kansas City Chiefs in August 1989, initially as a backup for then-quarterback Steve DeBerg.

He made his first start in three years in Week 4 after DeBerg got benched. Jaworski went 1–2 as a starter but was replaced by DeBerg after he suffered a sprained knee in a Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Raiders.

Retirement

Jaworski retired from professional football in 1990 with impressive stats in his 17-season career. He threw for 28,190 yards, 179 touchdowns and 164 interceptions. He also rushed for 859 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Broadcasting Career

Jaworski joined ESPN as an NFL studio analyst in 1990 and mainly appeared on NFL Matchup where he stood out for breaking down teams' gameplans and strategies. He also worked as a color commentator for Monday Night Football from 2006 to 2009. After the 2011 season Jaworski signed a 5-year contract extension with ESPN to remain as an NFL analyst on other programming after being replaced on the Monday Night Football broadcast team.

Jaworski has also served as an expert commentator for Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason games on WFLA-TV from 2003 to 2006. Besides, he frequently appeared as an Eagles analyst on 97.5 The Fanatic and hosted The Ron Jaworski Show on the station from 2019 to 2021. He has also worked at NBC Sports Philadelphia as an analyst on Eagles Pregame Live and Eagles Postgame Live since 2022.

Golf

Jaworski was an avid golfer throughout his NFL career, even spending many off-days at the courses. In 1984 he purchased a club in Gloucester County, New Jersey. He's currently the CEO of Ron Jaworski Golf that owns and operates eight courses throughout Delaware and Pennsylvania.

In 2003 Jaworski together with some members of the rock band Bon Jovi founded an expansion franchise in the Arena Football League called the Philadelphia Soul. The team started playing in 2004 and Jaworski served as its president until 2009 when the league was interrupted by economic hurdles. The team returned to play for the 2011 season.

Jaworski was the majority owner of the team (alongside Craig Spencer) following the exit of co-owners Richie Sambora and Bon Jovi. He became the chairman of the league's Executive Committee in 2018 and helped establish Albany Empire and Atlantic City Blackjacks as part of the AFL in 2018 and 2019 respectively.The league folded after the 2019 season and each of the recently established teams folded down. During Jaworski's tenure as the Soul's executive, the team won the ArenaBowl XXII, XIX and XXX championships.

Jaworski is also a published author. His 2010 book titled "The Games That Changed the Game: The Evolution of the NFL in Seven Sundays" highlights the outstanding 7 games in NFL history that greatly transformed the tactics and strategies employed in professional football. His other ventures include the Jaws Youth Playbook, a charity foundation that helps at-risk youth in the Delaware Valley. Jaworski is also one of the primary investors and advisors for the Elite Football League of India.

Personal Life

Jaworski lives in Medford, New Jersey and has three children together with his wife Liz. Jaworski's friend and former next-door neighbor Doug Collins is credited with coining his popular nickname "Jaws."