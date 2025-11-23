Roger Craig Net Worth

What is Roger Craig's net worth?

Roger Craig is an American former professional football player who has a net worth of $5 million. Roger Craig is widely regarded as one of the most versatile running backs in NFL history. Best known for his eight seasons with the San Francisco 49ers during the team's dynasty years, Craig became a defining figure in Bill Walsh's West Coast offense and helped revolutionize the dual-threat running back role. He was the first player in league history to record 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season, a milestone that stood unmatched for decades. Craig won three Super Bowl championships with the 49ers, earned four Pro Bowl selections, and built a reputation for his punishing running style, his upright high-knee stride, and his elite pass-catching ability out of the backfield. His production and impact made him one of the cornerstone players of the 1980s NFL and a longtime Hall of Fame candidate.

Early Life

Roger Timothy Craig was born on July 10, 1960, in Davenport, Iowa. He grew up in a large family and excelled as a multi-sport athlete, particularly in track and football. Known early for his powerful legs and high-knee running form, he became a standout at Central High School before earning a scholarship to the University of Nebraska. At Nebraska, Craig shared carries in a competitive backfield, but he still delivered strong performances, rushing for more than 1,500 yards over his college career and contributing to teams known for physical ground attacks. His athleticism, vision, and receiving ability made him an appealing NFL prospect.

NFL Career

Craig was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the second round of the 1983 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact as a rookie, scoring 12 touchdowns and establishing himself as a reliable short-yardage and receiving option. By 1984, he became a key weapon in one of the most dominant offenses of the decade, helping lead the 49ers to victory in Super Bowl XIX.

His breakout season came in 1985, when Craig became the first running back in NFL history to record 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same year—an achievement made possible by Bill Walsh's innovative offensive schemes and Craig's unmatched versatility. He caught 92 passes that season, a record for running backs at the time, and solidified his role as the prototype for the modern all-purpose back.

Craig continued to play at an elite level through the late 1980s, earning Pro Bowl selections in 1985, 1987, 1988, and 1989. He was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 1988 after leading the league in yards from scrimmage and playing a central role in San Francisco's Super Bowl XXIII championship season. A year later, he helped the 49ers win a second consecutive title with a dominant victory in Super Bowl XXIV.

After leaving San Francisco, Craig spent the 1991 and 1992 seasons with the Los Angeles Raiders and finished his career with the Minnesota Vikings, retiring after the 1993 season. He accumulated more than 13,000 total yards and 73 touchdowns across his 11-year career.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Player salaries in the 1980s were significantly lower than today's NFL contracts, but Craig was still one of the better-compensated running backs of his era due to his production and central offensive role. Exact figures from early seasons are limited, but Craig's peak earning years came in the late 1980s, when he reportedly earned between $500,000 and $900,000 per year with the 49ers, placing him among the upper tier of non-quarterback offensive players of the time.

By the early 1990s, salaries across the league began rising, and Craig earned additional income with the Raiders and Vikings through short-term veteran contracts. Over the course of his NFL career, Craig is estimated to have earned between $6 million and $8 million in playing salary. While these figures are modest by modern standards, they reflected the top end of compensation for running backs during his playing era.

Craig also benefited from postseason bonuses and multiple Super Bowl shares, and he later supplemented his football earnings through business roles and appearances, helping maintain long-term financial stability after retirement.

Craig transitioned smoothly after his NFL career, becoming heavily involved in business, corporate leadership, and athletic philanthropy. He has held executive roles in Silicon Valley companies, worked in sales and leadership development, and built a strong reputation as a motivational figure in the tech and business sectors.

A dedicated distance runner, Craig has completed numerous marathons and continues to participate in endurance events across the country. He remains active in 49ers alumni circles, appears at team functions, and has long been outspoken about the importance of health, fitness, and maintaining competitive discipline beyond professional sports.

Craig's Hall of Fame candidacy has been the subject of ongoing debate, with supporters pointing to his historic 1,000/1,000 season, his role in three championship teams, and his pioneering influence on modern running backs. Whether or not induction comes, his legacy as one of the most innovative and impactful players of his generation is firmly secure.