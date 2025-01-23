Deep Pockets by Celebrity Net Worth is a weekly email that enriches your mind - and bank account - with fascinating stories of people who built wealth in incredible ways... and how you can do the same.

What is Robbie Chosen's net worth?

Robbie Chosen is an American NFL player who has a net worth of $16 million.

Robbie Chosen, also known as Robby Anderson, Robbie Chosen Anderson and Robbie Anderson, is an NFL wide receiver who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He established himself with the New York Jets (2016-2019), earning a reputation for his deep-threat capabilities before joining the Carolina Panthers (2020-2022). After a brief stint with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022, he signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2023. Known for his speed and ability to stretch the field, Anderson has accumulated over 4,000 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns in his career.

Early Life and College Career

Born in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, Anderson attended Temple University, where he played from 2013-2015. Despite academic issues that temporarily sidelined him, he finished his college career with 114 receptions for 1,730 yards and 16 touchdowns.

NFL Career

After going undrafted, Anderson signed with the Jets and quickly proved his worth, recording 42 catches for 587 yards in his rookie season. His best year came in 2020 with the Panthers, posting 95 receptions for 1,096 yards.

Career Earnings

Robbie Chosen hsa earned $44 million in NFL salary during his career to date. His largest contract was a two-year, $29.5 million extension with the Panthers in 2022, though he was traded before completing it.

Personal Life

Anderson legally changed his name to Robbie Chosen in 2023, incorporating his middle name. In January 2025, Robbie's fiancé, Sadé Vanessa, began starring on the Netflix reality series "W.A.G.s to Riches." They welcomed their first child together in December 2024.

Playing Style

At 6'3″ with exceptional speed (4.34 40-yard dash), Anderson specializes in vertical routes and deep passes. His lean frame (190 lbs) and acceleration make him particularly effective at creating separation on long patterns.

Career Statistics

Robbie Chosen has recorded over 375 receptions, 4,800 receiving yards, and 25 touchdowns. His career highlights include a 75-yard touchdown reception in his first NFL game and his 1,000+ yard season with Carolina.