Richie Incognito Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $10 Million Salary: $4 Million Per Year Date of Birth: Jul 5, 1983 (40 years old) Place of Birth: Englewood Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.91 m) Profession: American football player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Richie Incognito's Net Worth

What is Richie Incognito's Net Worth and Salary?

Richie Incognito is an American former professional football player who has a net worth of $10 million. Richie Incognito earned his net worth playing in the National Football League (NFL) for the St. Louis Rams, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders. The 6-foot-3, 325-pound guard retired following the 2021 season as a four-time Pro Bowler (2012, 2015-2017).

Early Life

Richard Dominik Incognito Jr. was born on July 5, 1983, in Englewood, New Jersey, but moved to Glendale, Arizona, as a pre-teen. He was an All-America offensive lineman and a finalist for the Arizona Player of the Year at Mountain Ridge High School. He was also awarded the Frank Kush Award for Best Offensive Lineman in Arizona.

Richie went on to play college football for Nebraska, but anger management issues and multiple misdemeanor assault charges led to his suspension and eventual transfer to the University of Oregon. He was then dismissed from the University of Oregon team just a week after he arrived. Head coach Mike Bellotti said Incognito failed to meet the agreed-upon conditions upon arriving in Eugene.

NFL Career

At the 2005 NFL Combine, Richie Incognito impressed scouts but injured his knee and was carted off of the field. The injury was a minor sprain, and there was no concern of long-term effects. Despite impressive physical tools, some teams put him on their "do not draft" list because of his character concerns. He was slated by experts to slip into the later rounds. But with the 81st overall pick in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft, Richie Incognito was selected by the St. Louis Rams.

Incognito played well during the 2006 season with the team, but was only moderately successful in subsequent seasons. He also racked up more fouls and penalties in his four seasons with the team than any other player. He then went on to play for the Miami Dolphins. In 2013, he was suspended after his harassment of a fellow teammate resulted in the player leaving the team. Other previous incidents of assault and harassment of other personnel also came to light.

After not playing the entire 2014 season, Incognito returned to the Bills for a second stint. He announced his intent to retire after the 2017 season but had a change of heart, then he failed to show up for workouts. Buffalo moved on as if he'd retired, and Incognito demanded to be released. He signed on with the Oakland Raiders where he played for three more seasons before retiring from the NFL for good.

Contracts & Career Earnings

In 2011, Incognito signed a three-year, $12.9 million deal with the Miami Dolphins. In 2016, he signed a three-year, $15.75 million contract with the Buffalo Bills. And in 2020, Richie agreed to terms on a two-year, $12.7 million deal with the Oakland Raiders.

Over his 14-year NFL career Richie Incognito earned more than $32.6 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

Richie Incognito supports Operation Homefront, an organization that provides assistance to families of service members and wounded soldiers. In 2012, he led a book reading and private screening of the animated film "Rise of the Guardians" for more than 100 children.

In July 2018, Incognito was named a national ambassador for Boo2Bullying, an anti-bullying nonprofit based in Los Angeles, saying he relates to both sides of bullying.