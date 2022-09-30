Rex Grossman Net Worth:

What is Rex Grossman's Net Worth?

Rex Grossman is a retired American football player who has a net worth of $8 million. Rex Grossman was a first round pick for the Chicago Bears after a successful college career playing quarterback for the Florida Gators.

Early Life

Rex Daniel Grossman III was born on August 23, 1980, in Bloomington, Indiana. He took an interest in football at a young age and began playing in grade school where he started out as a running back. But his mother asked his coach (his father, Rex Daniel Grossman II) to convert him to quarterback in the sixth grade. Rex went on to Bloomington High School where he played football for the Bloomington South Panthers throwing for 7,518 yards and 97 touchdowns. The Panthers won the Indiana Class 5A state championship in his senior year. Grossman was named the 1998 Indiana Player of the Year by USA Today and Indiana's Mr. Football. Bloomington High School retired his jersey in 2007.

Florida Gators

Rex Grossman accepted an athletic scholarship to the University of Florida to play for coach Steve Spurrier. He redshirted his freshman year in 1999 but then led the nation in passing efficiency in his sophomore season. As a junior, Grossman led the Gators against the Tennessee Volunteers in the "Slingin' in the Rain" game in which Rex went 22 of 32 for three touchdowns en route to a 30-13 win. The Gators lost to the Michigan Wolverines in the 2003 Outback Bowl despite Grossman's two touchdowns and 323 passing yards. After the season, he decided to forgo his final year of college eligibility to declare for the NFL Draft.

Rex was named AP College Football Player of the Year and SEC Player of the Year in 2001. He was also selected as a consensus first-team All-American. He finished his three-year college career with 9,164 passing yards and 77 touchdowns to go with a 146.77 passer rating. He was twice named by his teammates as the Gators' MVP in 2000 and 2001. "The Gainesville Sun" named Rex as a top-10 all-time Gator in 2006. Rex Grossman was inducted into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame as a "Gator Great" in 2013.

NFL

Rex Grossman was selected by the Chicago Bears with the 22nd pick of the first round in the 2003 NFL Draft. He sat on the bench most of his rookie year in favor of veteran quarterbacks Chris Chandler and Kordell Stewart only seeing playing time during the end of the year after the Bears had already been eliminated from playoff contention. He left the final game with a broken finger.

The 2006 season saw Grossman lead the Chicago Bears to Super Bowl XLI despite his up and down play that year. He started all 16 games and received the support of the coaching staff to remain their quarterback during the playoffs. He went 21 of 38 for 282 yards with a touchdown, interception, and fumble in a 27-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks. And the Bears won their next game 39-14 over the New Orleans Saints despite Grossman throwing two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and fumbling twice. In 2007, Grossman lost his starting job and reclaimed it later in the year only to get injured. He became an unrestricted free agent after the season, but the Bears and Grossman agreed to terms on a one-year contract. It would be his last with the Chicago Bears.

Rex Grossman bounced around the league with the Houston Texans and then the Washington Redskins before practice squad stints with the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons. He retired from the NFL having passed for 10,232 yards with 56 touchdowns, 60 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 55.2%.

Contracts & Earnings

Rex Grossman's rookie contract of five-years, $6,850,000 guaranteed him $2,050,000 and an annual salary of $1,370,000. He signed a one-year deal with the Bears in 2008 worth $3 million. His years with the Washington Redskins organization earned him salaries of $755,000 in 2010, $1,150,000 in 2011, $1.3 million in 2012, and $960,000 in 2013. In total Rex Grossman earned $15 million during his NFL career from salary alone.

Personal Life

Rex Grossman comes from a family with a long football history; His father and grandfather both played for Indiana University, and his grandfather, Rex Sr., also played for the Baltimore Colts and Detroit Lions.

Rex Grossman married Alison Miska on July 9, 2005, and the couple founded Florida Medical Staffing, a staffing agency for nurses based in Delray Beach, Florida.

According to a number of reports, Rex Grossman absorbed a $680,000 loss on his September 2008 purchase of a condo on the 36th floor of the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago when it sold in 2010 at a 25% loss on initial investment.