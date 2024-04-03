Randall Cunningham Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $10 Million Birthdate: Mar 27, 1963 (61 years old) Birthplace: Santa Barbara Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.93 m) Profession: American football player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Randall Cunningham's Net Worth

Randall Cunningham is a former professional football quarterback who has a net worth of $10 million. Randall Cunningham played in the NFL from 1985 to 2001, primarily with the Philadelphia Eagles. He also had a memorable tenure with the Minnesota Vikings, helping the team in 1998 set the NFL record for the most points scored in a regular season. After leaving the NFL, Cunningham became an ordained Protestant minister and coached football at his son's Silverado High School in Henderson, Nevada.

Early Life and High School

Randall Cunningham was born on March 27, 1963 in Santa Barbara, California. He has an older brother named Sam who also became an NFL player, and another older brother named Frank who was a track and field star. Cunningham attended Santa Barbara High School, where he participated in both football and track and field. In his senior year, he led the football team to a league title. Cunningham graduated in 1981.

Collegiate Career

For college, Cunningham attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he played for the Rebels football team. During his collegiate career, he was named PCAA Offensive Player of the Year in both 1983 and 1984, and in the former year was also a first-team All-American. As a senior in 1984, he helped lead the Rebels to an 11-2 season, the only 10-win season in UNLV history. However, the record was adjusted to 0-13 when it was discovered that several players were ineligible.

Philadelphia Eagles

In the 1985 NFL draft, Cunningham was chosen by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round. Although he played sparingly as a backup to Ron Jaworski in his rookie season, he gained recognition for his remarkable scrambling ability. After replacing the injured Jaworski as the Eagles' starter toward the end of the 1986 season, Cunningham was given the permanent Eagles' starter role for the 1987 season. His breakout season came the next year, when he passed for a career-best 3,808 yards and 16 interceptions, and rushed for a career-best six touchdowns. The Eagles went on to win the NFC East before falling to the Chicago Bears in the divisional playoffs. For his superb 1988 season, Cunningham earned his first of three Bert Bell Awards. He also played in his first of three consecutive Pro Bowls, and was named the MVP of the game as the NFC beat the AFC 28-3. Among the highlights of his 1989 season, Cunningham set the record for the longest punt in Eagles franchise history, at 91 yards. In the 1990 season, he recorded a career-best 942 rushing yards.

In 1991, Cunningham suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the first game of the season, against the Green Bay Packers. As a result, his season ended immediately. He came back strong in the 1992 season to help the Eagles win their first playoff game in 12 years. The team subsequently lost the divisional playoffs to the Dallas Cowboys. Following that strong season, Cunningham was plagued by injuries in both the 1993 and 1994 seasons, and was eventually benched in favor of veteran Rodney Peete. He spent one more season with the Eagles in 1995 before retiring from the NFL due to feeling unappreciated and underutilized. Cunningham finished his 11-season Eagles tenure with the third-most rushing yards in franchise history, with 4,482. He was also second in passing yards, with 22,877. While he has since fallen in rank in those categories, Cunningham still holds the Eagles franchise records for yards-per-rush attempt, with 6.62, and yards-per-pass attempt in playoff games, with 6.5.

Minnesota Vikings

In 1997, Cunningham came out of retirement and joined the NFL's Minnesota Vikings. That postseason, he helped the Vikings make it to the divisional playoffs, where they lost to the San Francisco 49ers. Cunningham went on to have the best season of his career in 1998 as he led the Vikings to a 15-1 record and the most-ever points scored in a regular season, with 556. Moreover, his 34 touchdown passes that season was a career best. The Vikings made it to the NFC Championship Game, but were upset by the Atlanta Falcons in overtime. After being benched early in the 1999 season and later replaced as starter by Daunte Culpepper, Cunningham was released by the Vikings.

Dallas Cowboys

For the 2000 season, Cunningham signed with the Dallas Cowboys as a backup to Troy Aikman. After a series of concussions ended Aikman's season and career, Cunningham took over as the Cowboys' quarterback. The team ultimately had a poor season, leading to significant roster changes and the release of Cunningham in favor of quarterback Tony Banks.

Baltimore Ravens

Cunningham signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2001. He played backup to Elvis Grbac, and went 2-0 as a starter. With the Ravens signing quarterback Jeff Blake after the season, Cunningham was let go. He subsequently retired from the NFL for a second and final time.

Post-retirement

After retiring from the NFL, Cunningham became an ordained Protestant minister and opened a church in Las Vegas called Remnant Ministries. He also became active in the Gospel music industry, founding a recording studio and producing Christian worship music.

In late 2009, Cunningham returned to football to become the offensive coordinator of the varsity and junior varsity football teams at Silverado High School in Henderson, Nevada, where his son played. He resigned from the position in the summer of 2011. Later, in 2014, he became head coach at the school, a position he held for two seasons. In 2020, Cunningham returned to the NFL to become the team chaplain for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Personal Life

With his wife Felicity De Jager, a former professional ballerina, Cunningham has a son named Randall II and a daughter named Vashti. Both are champion track and field athletes specializing in the high jump. Cunningham also had a son named Christian who drowned in a hot tub at the age of two in 2010.

Real Estate

In 2005 Randall and his wife paid $2.75 million for an 11,000 square foot home in Las Vegas. They listed this home for sale in June 2009 for $6 million. They ultimately accepted $2.9 million in May 2010. In September 2008 Randall and his wife paid $630,000 for a home in suburban Las Vegas. They sold this home in August 2021 for $1.05 million. In