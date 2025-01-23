Last Updated: January 23, 2025
Category:
Richest AthletesNFL Players
Net Worth:
$6 Million
  1. What Is Philip Wheeler's Net Worth?
  2. College Career
  3. NFL Journey
  4. Career Earnings
  5. Personal Life
  6. Playing Style And Impact

What is Philip Wheeler's net worth?

Philip Wheeler is a retired American NFL player who has a net worth of $6 million.

played in the NFL from 2008 to 2017. A third-round draft pick out of Georgia Tech, Wheeler spent his decade-long professional career with five different teams, most notably the Indianapolis Colts, Oakland Raiders, and Miami Dolphins. Known for his versatility and athleticism, Wheeler accumulated over 500 career tackles and proved valuable both as a run defender and in pass coverage. His ability to adapt to different defensive schemes and contribute on special teams helped him maintain a lengthy NFL career despite never becoming a Pro Bowl-level player.

College Career

At Georgia Tech (2003-2007), Wheeler developed into one of the ACC's premier linebackers. He started 36 games over his final three seasons, recording 248 total tackles and 18.5 sacks. His senior year performance earned him First-team All-ACC honors and helped establish him as a legitimate NFL prospect.

NFL Journey

Wheeler began his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts, who selected him 93rd overall in the 2008 draft. He spent four seasons in Indianapolis, gradually working his way into a starting role. His breakthrough came with the Oakland Raiders in 2012, where he recorded a career-high 109 tackles.

This performance earned him a five-year, $26 million contract with the Miami Dolphins in 2013. After two seasons in Miami, he played for the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals before retiring in 2017.

Career Earnings

Over his NFL career, Wheeler earned approximately $18 million in total salary. His rookie contract with the Colts paid $2.349 million over four years. His biggest contract was a 5-year, $26 million deal signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2013. That contract included $13 million guaranteed money, including a $7 million signing bonus. He did not end up earning the full amount on this contract and subsequently signed smaller short-term deals with the 49ers and several other teams to complete his career.

(Photo by Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images)

Personal Life

In November 2016, Philip and his girlfriend Ashley became engaged. They married in May 2017. They have two sons, one born in 2014 and the second born in 2018. In January 2025, Ashley Wheeler began starring on the Netflix reality series "W.A.G.s… to Riches."

Playing Style and Impact

Wheeler was known for his speed and ability to play multiple linebacker positions. At 6'2″ and 245 pounds, he combined size with mobility, allowing him to stay on the field for both rushing and passing downs. While never selected for a Pro Bowl, his consistency and adaptability made him a reliable contributor throughout his career, finishing with 513 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 6 forced fumbles.

