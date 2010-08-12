Philip Rivers net worth and salary: Philip Rivers is an American football player who has a net worth of $80 million. Philip Rivers is one of the best quarterbacks ever to don a San Diego Chargers uniform. Rivers was drafted #4 overall by the Chargers in the 2004 NFL Draft. He started to establish his record of success as a student at North Carolina State University, where he played college football. However, he first entered the NFL field after starting Chargers quarterback Drew Brees went to the New Orleans Saints following the 2005 season. This was also the moment when Rivers left the bench to lead the Chargers to a 14-2 record in his first season as a starter. Since then, he helped the Chargers win four AFC West titles. Throughout his professional football career, he has made a total of 13 fourth quarter comebacks, his most recent being in 2011, when he led the Chargers to a 24-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings. What's more, his career passer rating of 94.5 is sixth best among NFL quarterbacks with at least 1,500 passing attempts. Whereas Rivers' 2012 season saw him become seventh fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 25,000 career yards. In 2016 he earned his sixth NFL Pro-Bowl selection. Apart from being a true success on the field, he has led a pretty fulfilled personal life, having married his high-school sweetheart ,Tiffany Rivers, with whom he has eight children.

Philip Rivers Contract

Philip Rivers's average salary is $20.8 million. He signed a six year deal with the San Diego Chargers for $92 million in 2009 and then a four year contract worth $84 million in 2015. As of September 2018, Philip has earned $188 million in NFL salary alone.