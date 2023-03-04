Nick Bosa Net Worth

What is Nick Bosa's Net Worth?

Nick Bosa is a professional football defensive end who has a net worth of $30 million. Nick Bosa is probably best known for being a member of the San Francisco 49ers. In his first year with the team in 2019, he was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and helped the 49ers reach Super Bowl LIV. Bosa comes from a family full of NFL players, including his brother Joey, who plays as a linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Contracts, Salary and Career Earnings

As a first-round draft pick, Bosa signed a four-year contract with the 49ers worth $33.55 million. The contract included a signing bonus of $22.4 million and a fifth-year team option. In addition, Bosa has also earned money through various endorsement deals and sponsorships. Here is a breakdown of his NFL salary by year, starting from his rookie season:

2019: $22.27 million (including signing bonus)

2020: $4.24 million

2021: $7.55 million

2022: $10.4 million

2023: $17.8 million (fifth-year team option)

Early Life and High School

Nick Bosa was born on October 23, 1997 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. His father is former NFL defensive end John Bosa, who played for the Miami Dolphins in the late 80s. He has a younger brother named Joey who also went on to play in the NFL. Bosa's uncle Eric Kumerow, cousin Jake Kumerow, and grand-uncle Mike Pyle were all NFL players, as well. As a teenager, Bosa went to St. Thomas Aquinas High School, where he started on the football team for all four of his years. Coming out of school, he was a five-star recruit.

Collegiate Career

For college, Bosa committed to the Ohio State University. As a true freshman in 2016, he played in all 13 games, notching 29 tackles and five sacks. In his sophomore year, Bosa was the starting defensive end in seven games for the Buckeyes. He racked up 32 tackles and a team-leading seven sacks over the season. Bosa's collegiate career ultimately ended in 2018 after he underwent core muscle surgery. Announcing that he was withdrawing from OSU, he chose to forgo his senior year to enter the NFL Draft.

Post-College Controversies

At the NFL Scouting Combine in 2019, Bosa interviewed with eight different NFL teams, including the Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers. However, just one week before the NFL Draft, Bosa attracted controversy for various problematic statements and actions he made, including expressing support for d rump and liking an Instagram post that contained racial and homophobic slurs.

San Francisco 49ers, Rookie Year

When the 2019 NFL Draft finally came around, Bosa was selected in the first round with the second overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers. He subsequently signed a four-year deal with the team. In his NFL debut in Week 1, the 49ers took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-17. Bosa's best performance yet came in Week 5, when he was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after beating the Cleveland Browns 31-3. He earned another NFC Defensive Player of the Week honor the next week, when he recorded is first career interception in a 51-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Finally, for October, Bosa was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month. He finished his rookie year with 47 tackles and nine sacks, garnering him the title of NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Bosa went on to help the 49ers reach Super Bowl LIV, where the team ultimately fell to the Kansas City Chiefs.

San Francisco 49ers, 2020-2022

After his excellent rookie year, Bosa succumbed to injury in 2020, with a torn ACL in Week 2 causing him to be ruled out of the season early. As part of his recovery process, he hired a private chef and devoted himself to a stringent, protein-oriented diet. In his return to the field in Week 1 in 2021, Bosa recorded four tackles and a sack. He continued to have a solid season; in Week 11, he posted his tenth sack of the season, breaking his previous record of nine. Bosa finished the regular season with 15.5 sacks.

In the spring of 2022, the 49ers claimed the fifth-year option on Bosa's contract. He went on to have a very strong season, picking up NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors for November. Later, he was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for both Week 13 and Week 16. Bosa finished the regular season with a league-leading 18.5 sacks for 138 yards, a new career record for him. The 49ers went on to claim the NFC West title, but lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship. Moving to the divisional round, the 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys. In the Wild Card round, the team defeated the Seattle Seahawks.

Personal Life

Bosa is in a relationship with physician assistant student Jenna Berman. In 2021, she came under fire when a series of tweets she made containing racial and homophobic slurs resurfaced. This echoed the social media controversy Bosa himself got into back in 2019.