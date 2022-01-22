Nate Burleson Net Worth:

What is Nate Burleson's Net Worth and Salary?

Nate Burleson is a Canadian television host and former professional football player with a net worth of $18 million. During his NFL career Nate played for teams like the Minnesota Vikings, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Detroit Lions. Prior to his time in the NFL, Burleson played college football at the University of Nevada. After retiring from sports, Nate pursued a career as a TV host with networks like CBS and Nickelodeon. Aside from covering sports, Nate also covers entertainment news. In addition, he is also an established musical artist who performs under the stage name "New Balance."

Early Years

Nathaniel Eugene Burleson was born on August 19th of 1981 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. He was raised in a footballing family, as his father once played for the Calgary Stampeders. His brother also played college ball for the University of Washington and Western Illinois University. Another brother played for the Charlotte Bobcats in the NBA, while a third brother played college basketball for the University of Nevada.

When Nate's father started playing in the United States Football League, he moved to the United States. Unfortunately, his father then became injured, ending his career. The family subsequently moved to Seattle, where Nate attended elementary and high school. During his high school years, he became a star athlete, earning the Athlete of the Year Award in Seattle. Not only did he play football, but he also joined the track and field team, winning a number of track meet events.

After graduating from high school, Burleson wanted to attend the University of Washington and follow in his father's footsteps. Unfortunately, he was not given a scholarship and attended the University of Nevada instead. During his college years, Burleson impressed with a number of records, including leading the NCAA in receiving yards and receptions per game. He ended with a total of 22 touchdowns and was given first-team All-American honors. Despite these accomplishments, Nate was not considered a major talking point in the NFL.

NFL Career

After graduating wth a degree in human development and family studies, Burleson was picked in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft, joining the Minnesota Vikings. He failed to win a starting spot during his rookie season, but by 2004 he was competing with Randy Moss. When Moss became injured, Nate was able to step in and record 1,000 receiving yards. He also earned a reputation as an excellent special teams player, returning three punts for more than 90 yards. He is the only player in NFL history to accomplish this feat.

In 2006, Burleson signed a new seven-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks worth $49 million. Nate once again impressed with his new team while playing for his hometown. However, he tore a ligament in his knee in 2008, ending his season. During his tie with the Seahawks, Burleson recorded more punt yards than any other franchise player, and this record has not been beaten. He also holds the franchise record for most career punt return yards.

In 2010, Burleson signed a new contract with the Detroit Lions shortly after becoming a free agent. The five-year deal was worth $25 million. He then spent three years with the Lions before tragedy struck. In 2013, he crashed his car and fractured his forearm in two places. It was reported that the accident occured because Nate was stretching to catch a pizza that was falling off the passenger seat. This injury affected his career considerably, and he was cut from the Lions in 2014. However, he was given a year's supply of pizza from DiGiorno as a result of his accident. He signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns but was cut months later. He officially retired not long afterward. However, he would remain active in the world of sports as a wide receivers coach at a preparatory school in New Jersey.

Entertainment Career

Nate was exploring a potential broadcasting career as early as 2012. After his retirement in 2014, he immediately began working for the NFL Network and became a color commentator for the Detroit Lions Television Network shortly afterward. In 2016, he began hosting "Good Morning Football." He then became a studio analyst for "NFL on CBS." He then branched out into other work with networks like Nickelodeon and Paramount+. In 2021, he won his first Sports Emmy Award.

Nate is also a rapper who has collaborated with Wizdom on multiple tracks, under the stage name "New Balance."

NFL Earnings

In 2020, it was reported that Burleson had earned approximately $33 million during his time in the NFL. This equates to about $3 million per season. $17 million was earned with the Lions, and Burleson earned a further $14.5 million with the Seahawks. As the story goes, Nate spent his first big paycheck from the Vikings on a new car and some jewelry. Unfortunately, the jewelry turned out to be fake. Interestingly, Nate knew they were fake – and he believed that since he was an NFL player, no one would ever expect that the pieces were knock-offs.

Real Estate

In 2016, it was reported that Nate Burleson had listed his home in Newcastle, Washington. Priced at $2.95 million, the residence features 8,871 square feet of living space, six bedrooms, a fireplace, a study, and hardwood floors. Other highlights include a full bar, a gym, and a movie theater.