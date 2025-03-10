What is Myles Garrett's net worth and salary?

Myles Garrett is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $60 million. Myles Garrett stands as one of the NFL's most dominant defensive forces, combining exceptional physical attributes with refined technique to terrorize opposing offenses. Since being selected first overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft, Garrett has established himself as an elite edge rusher with few peers in the modern game. His remarkable career includes six Pro Bowl selections, six All-Pro honors (four first-team, two second-team), and the prestigious NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023. With 102.5 career sacks and 20 forced fumbles, Garrett has consistently produced game-changing plays despite the Browns' overall struggles during his tenure. Beyond his on-field dominance, Garrett's journey has been marked by both controversy and perseverance, with his recent record-setting contract extension cementing his status as the cornerstone of Cleveland's defense and the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, signaling the franchise's commitment to building around their generational defensive talent.

Early Life and College Career

Born on December 29, 1995, in Arlington, Texas, Myles Lorenz Garrett showed exceptional athletic promise from an early age. Growing up in a family with athletic genes—his older brother, Sean Williams, played in the NBA—Garrett excelled in multiple sports before focusing on football.

At Martin High School in Arlington, Garrett emerged as a five-star recruit and one of the nation's top defensive prospects. His combination of size, speed, and natural instincts made him a coveted target for college programs across the country. Ultimately, he chose to attend Texas A&M University, where he would further develop his skills in the competitive SEC.

At Texas A&M, Garrett made an immediate impact, breaking the SEC freshman sack record previously held by Jadeveon Clowney. Over three collegiate seasons, he amassed 31 sacks and 47 tackles for loss, earning All-American honors and establishing himself as the consensus top prospect for the NFL Draft despite playing through injuries in his final season.

Beyond his physical gifts, coaches and teammates consistently praised Garrett's work ethic, football intelligence, and character—qualities that, combined with his on-field production, made him the clear choice for the first overall selection.

NFL Career and Development

When the Cleveland Browns selected Garrett with the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, expectations were immense. Despite suffering an ankle injury that delayed his debut and limited his rookie season, Garrett showed flashes of the dominance that would become his hallmark.

In subsequent seasons, Garrett's evolution into an elite defensive end became evident. His rare combination of size (6'4″, 272 pounds), exceptional speed (4.64 40-yard dash), and remarkable flexibility allows him to beat offensive tackles in multiple ways—whether through pure power, speed around the edge, or sophisticated hand techniques.

He has been selected to six consecutive Pro Bowls (2018-2023) and earned six All-Pro honors (four first-team, two second-team selections), culminating in winning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2023—recognition of his status as the game's premier defensive player.

Controversies and Challenges

Garrett's career has not been without controversy. The most significant incident occurred in 2019 during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when Garrett removed quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and struck him with it during an on-field altercation. The NFL responded with an indefinite suspension that ultimately kept Garrett out for the final six games of the 2019 season.

The incident temporarily threatened to overshadow Garrett's on-field excellence, but his response—accepting responsibility while working to rebuild his reputation—helped him move forward. Since his return, Garrett has maintained a high level of play while avoiding further major incidents, allowing his performance to reshape the narrative around his career.

On the field, Garrett has faced the challenge of producing at an elite level despite playing for a franchise that has largely struggled during his tenure. The Browns have reached the playoffs only twice since drafting Garrett and won just one playoff game—a frustration for a competitor of Garrett's caliber.

This team-level disappointment came to a head following the Browns' dismal 3-14 season in 2024, when Garrett requested a trade, expressing his desire to play for a contender. This standoff appeared potentially irreconcilable when Browns owner Jimmy Haslam declined to meet with his star defender about the request.

Historic Contract and Future Outlook

The apparent impasse between Garrett and the Browns was resolved in dramatic fashion when the team offered a historic contract extension in March 2025. The four-year deal, which keeps Garrett in Cleveland through the 2030 season, averages $40 million annually and includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money—making it the largest contract for a non-quarterback in NFL history.

Significantly, the contract includes a no-trade clause, reflecting both the Browns' commitment to Garrett and his willingness to remain with the franchise despite recent frustrations. The deal represents the organization's recognition of Garrett's irreplaceable value to the defense and the team's overall identity.

Playing Style and Impact

What separates Garrett from other talented pass rushers is his complete skill set. Unlike specialists who excel at either power or speed moves, Garrett possesses an extensive repertoire of techniques. He can overpower tackles with bull rushes, beat them with speed around the edge, utilize effective counter moves, and demonstrate the hand techniques of a much more experienced player.

Coaches and analysts consistently praise Garrett's football intelligence and preparation. He studies opposing offensive linemen for tendencies and weaknesses, allowing him to adjust his approach throughout games. This cerebral element complements his physical gifts and helps explain his consistent production against various offensive schemes.

Beyond sacks and forced fumbles, Garrett's impact extends to how offenses must plan around him. Teams frequently allocate additional blockers to his side, adjust protection schemes, utilize quick-passing games, and limit downfield passing attempts—all of which benefit Cleveland's defense as a whole.