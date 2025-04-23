What is Mel Owens' net worth?

Mel Owens is a retired NFL player turned lawyer who has a net worth of $2 million. As a linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams, Mel Owens played for a decade in the National Football League (NFL), establishing himself as a defensive stalwart through the 1980s. Following his retirement from professional sports, Owens successfully transitioned to a legal career, specializing in workers' compensation law, particularly representing professional athletes. His legal practice in Orange County, California, has made him an advocate for athletes facing injuries and health challenges resulting from their playing careers. A father of two sons from his previous marriage, Owens gained additional public recognition when selected as the lead for the second season of ABC's dating reality show "The Golden Bachelor," where he embarked on a journey to find love again in his 60s.

NFL Earnings

The average NFL salary in the 1980s was $160,000 per year. In 1991, Owens's salary was reported at $300,000. Based on these figures, it's reasonable to estimate that his total NFL earnings over nine seasons ranged from $1.5 million to $2.5 million.

Early Life and Education

Mel Ownes was born on December 7, 1958 in Detroit, Michigan. He developed his athletic talents from an early age. His skills on the football field earned him a spot at the prestigious University of Michigan, where he played collegiate football for the Wolverines. His performance at Michigan caught the attention of NFL scouts, setting the stage for his professional athletic career.

Owens' educational background also laid the groundwork for his post-sports career. After retiring from football, he pursued legal education, obtaining the credentials necessary to practice law in California, demonstrating his commitment to building a substantial second career beyond athletics.

NFL Career

The Los Angeles Rams selected Owens in the first round of the 1981 NFL Draft, making him the ninth overall pick. This high selection reflected the significant potential team scouts saw in the linebacker from Michigan. Owens did not disappoint, playing ten seasons with the Rams from 1981 to 1990.

During his decade with the team, Owens established himself as a reliable defensive player. His career statistics include 26 sacks and 4 interceptions, reflecting his versatility as a linebacker. Owens played alongside notable Rams defenders during an era when the team was competitive in the NFC West division.

His NFL career provided Owens with firsthand experience regarding the physical toll professional football takes on players' bodies—knowledge that would later inform his legal practice representing athletes with similar experiences.

Legal Career

After retiring from professional football, Owens made a successful transition to the legal profession. He established his practice in Orange County, California, focusing on workers' compensation law. His firm specializes in representing professional athletes dealing with injuries sustained during their careers.

Owens' personal experience as a former NFL player gives him unique insight into the challenges athletes face when dealing with career-ending or post-career injuries. His legal work has made him an advocate for professional athletes across various sports, helping them navigate the complexities of workers' compensation systems and secure benefits for injuries sustained during their playing careers.

His dual background in professional sports and law has positioned him as a specialized attorney within a niche that connects his past and present professional identities.

Personal Life

Owens is the father of two sons from his first marriage. His personal life took difficult turns with the passing of his father and the end of his marriage. These life experiences have shaped his perspective as he entered a new chapter in the public eye.

His selection as the lead for the second season of "The Golden Bachelor" represented a new personal journey for Owens. At 66, he joined the reality television dating franchise as its second "Golden Bachelor," following in the footsteps of inaugural lead Gerry Turner. The show provides a platform for seniors seeking romantic connections later in life.