What is Matt Prater's net worth and salary?

Matt Prater is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $14 million. Matt Prateri is best known for his long and productive NFL career, highlighted by his powerful leg and remarkable accuracy in high-pressure situations. Over nearly two decades in the league, Prater established himself as one of the most consistent kickers of his generation. He set the NFL record for the longest made field goal at 64 yards in 2013, a mark that stood until 2021, and has delivered countless clutch performances, particularly in the postseason. A two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, Prater's career spanned multiple franchises, including the Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, and Arizona Cardinals, where he built a reputation as one of the most reliable specialists in the game. Beyond his on-field accomplishments, his career earnings and contracts reflected the growing recognition of elite kickers as valuable assets in the modern NFL.

Early Life

Matthew Phillip Prater was born on August 10, 1984, in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. He attended Estero High School in Florida, where he excelled in both football and soccer, showing early signs of his natural kicking ability. Prater went on to play college football at the University of Central Florida (UCF), where he became the school's all-time leading scorer. Despite his collegiate success, he went undrafted in the 2006 NFL Draft, a common outcome for kickers. However, his strong leg earned him tryouts, and he eventually signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent, beginning what would turn into a lengthy professional career.

NFL Career

Prater's early years in the league were marked by uncertainty. He bounced between teams, including short stints with the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, and a brief initial spell with the Denver Broncos. In 2007, he rejoined the Broncos and began to find stability.

By 2008, Prater had earned the starting role in Denver, where he became known for his ability to drill long-range field goals in the thin air of Mile High Stadium. His most iconic moment came in December 2013, when he kicked a 64-yard field goal against the Tennessee Titans, breaking the previous NFL record of 63 yards. That record stood until Justin Tucker's 66-yard kick in 2021, but Prater's feat remains one of the most celebrated moments in kicking history.

Prater's career was not without setbacks. In 2014, he was released by the Broncos following a suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy. However, he quickly rebounded with the Detroit Lions, where he became one of the league's most dependable kickers. During his time in Detroit, he repeatedly delivered in clutch moments, earning a reputation for being one of the NFL's most reliable fourth-quarter performers.

In 2021, Prater signed with the Arizona Cardinals, continuing to produce at a high level well into his late 30s. Known for his longevity and consistency, he maintained a career field goal percentage above 83%, a mark that places him among the most accurate kickers in NFL history. He also held multiple records, including the most made field goals of 50 yards or more in a career.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Over the course of his career, Matt Prater earned more than $35 million in salary and bonuses. His first significant contract came with the Denver Broncos in 2012, when he signed a four-year, $13 million deal after his record-breaking 2011 season. That contract included $4 million guaranteed and elevated him into the upper tier of NFL kicker salaries at the time.

In 2015, after joining the Detroit Lions, Prater signed another multi-year extension, further securing his status as one of the highest-paid players at his position. His consistency in Detroit justified the investment, as he regularly finished among the league leaders in long-range accuracy.

Prater's final notable contract was with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, when he signed a two-year, $7 million deal, later extended in 2023. Even in his late 30s, teams were willing to commit millions to his services, a testament to his enduring skill and reliability. By the time he wrapped up his career, Prater had not only achieved significant on-field milestones but had also financially secured himself through a series of lucrative contracts that reflected his value as a premier NFL kicker.