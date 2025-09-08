Last Updated: September 8, 2025
Category:
Richest AthletesNFL Players
Net Worth:
$14 Million
Salary:
$2.7 Million
Birthdate:
Aug 10, 1984 (41 years old)
Birthplace:
Mayfield Heights
Gender:
Male
Height:
5 ft 10 in (1.78 m)
Profession:
American football player
Nationality:
United States of America
  1. What Is Matt Prater's Net Worth And Salary?
  2. Early Life
  3. NFL Career
  4. Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings
  5. Matt Prater Career Earnings

What is Matt Prater's net worth and salary?

Matt Prater is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $14 million. Matt Prateri is best known for his long and productive NFL career, highlighted by his powerful leg and remarkable accuracy in high-pressure situations. Over nearly two decades in the league, Prater established himself as one of the most consistent kickers of his generation. He set the NFL record for the longest made field goal at 64 yards in 2013, a mark that stood until 2021, and has delivered countless clutch performances, particularly in the postseason. A two-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, Prater's career spanned multiple franchises, including the Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, and Arizona Cardinals, where he built a reputation as one of the most reliable specialists in the game. Beyond his on-field accomplishments, his career earnings and contracts reflected the growing recognition of elite kickers as valuable assets in the modern NFL.

Early Life

Matthew Phillip Prater was born on August 10, 1984, in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. He attended Estero High School in Florida, where he excelled in both football and soccer, showing early signs of his natural kicking ability. Prater went on to play college football at the University of Central Florida (UCF), where he became the school's all-time leading scorer. Despite his collegiate success, he went undrafted in the 2006 NFL Draft, a common outcome for kickers. However, his strong leg earned him tryouts, and he eventually signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent, beginning what would turn into a lengthy professional career.

NFL Career

Prater's early years in the league were marked by uncertainty. He bounced between teams, including short stints with the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, and a brief initial spell with the Denver Broncos. In 2007, he rejoined the Broncos and began to find stability.

By 2008, Prater had earned the starting role in Denver, where he became known for his ability to drill long-range field goals in the thin air of Mile High Stadium. His most iconic moment came in December 2013, when he kicked a 64-yard field goal against the Tennessee Titans, breaking the previous NFL record of 63 yards. That record stood until Justin Tucker's 66-yard kick in 2021, but Prater's feat remains one of the most celebrated moments in kicking history.

Prater's career was not without setbacks. In 2014, he was released by the Broncos following a suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy. However, he quickly rebounded with the Detroit Lions, where he became one of the league's most dependable kickers. During his time in Detroit, he repeatedly delivered in clutch moments, earning a reputation for being one of the NFL's most reliable fourth-quarter performers.

In 2021, Prater signed with the Arizona Cardinals, continuing to produce at a high level well into his late 30s. Known for his longevity and consistency, he maintained a career field goal percentage above 83%, a mark that places him among the most accurate kickers in NFL history. He also held multiple records, including the most made field goals of 50 yards or more in a career.

Getty Images

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Over the course of his career, Matt Prater earned more than $35 million in salary and bonuses. His first significant contract came with the Denver Broncos in 2012, when he signed a four-year, $13 million deal after his record-breaking 2011 season. That contract included $4 million guaranteed and elevated him into the upper tier of NFL kicker salaries at the time.

In 2015, after joining the Detroit Lions, Prater signed another multi-year extension, further securing his status as one of the highest-paid players at his position. His consistency in Detroit justified the investment, as he regularly finished among the league leaders in long-range accuracy.

Prater's final notable contract was with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, when he signed a two-year, $7 million deal, later extended in 2023. Even in his late 30s, teams were willing to commit millions to his services, a testament to his enduring skill and reliability. By the time he wrapped up his career, Prater had not only achieved significant on-field milestones but had also financially secured himself through a series of lucrative contracts that reflected his value as a premier NFL kicker.

Matt Prater Career Earnings

  • Arizona Cardinals (2024)
    $3.5 Million
  • Arizona Cardinals (2023)
    $4 Million
  • Arizona Cardinals (2022)
    $3.6 Million
  • Arizona Cardinals (2021)
    $2.9 Million
  • Detroit Lions (2020)
    $3 Million
  • Detroit Lions (2019)
    $2.5 Million
  • Detroit Lions (2018)
    $2.3 Million
  • Detroit Lions (2017)
    $7.3 Million
  • Detroit Lions (2016)
    $3.3 Million
  • Denver Broncos (2015)
    $11.2 Thousand
  • Detroit Lions (2015)
    $1.9 Million
  • Detroit Lions (2014)
    $603.5 Thousand
  • Denver Broncos (2013)
    $2.5 Million
  • Denver Broncos (2012)
    $4 Million
  • Denver Broncos (2011)
    $1.8 Million
  • Denver Broncos (2010)
    $545 Thousand
  • Denver Broncos (2009)
    $460 Thousand
  • Denver Broncos (2008)
    $370 Thousand
  • Denver Broncos (2007)
    $285 Thousand
  • Total Earnings
    $45 Million
All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Justin Tucker Net Worth
    Justin
    Tucker
  2. DeAndre Hopkins Net Worth
    DeAndre
    Hopkins
  3. Steven Hauschka Net Worth
    Steven
    Hauschka
  4. Sebastian Janikowski Net Worth
    Sebastian
    Janikowski
  5. Brandon McManus Net Worth
    Brandon
    McManus
  6. Jennifer Lopez Net Worth
    Jennifer
    Lopez
  7. Sofia Vergara Net Worth
    Sofia
    Vergara
  8. George Clooney Net Worth
    George
    Clooney
  9. Charlize Theron Net Worth
    Charlize
    Theron
  10. Salma Hayek Net Worth
    Salma
    Hayek
  11. Hailey Bieber Net Worth
    Hailey
    Bieber
  12. Margot Robbie Net Worth
    Margot
    Robbie
  13. Julia Roberts Net Worth
    Julia
    Roberts
  14. Brad Pitt Net Worth
    Brad
    Pitt
  15. Angelina Jolie Net Worth
    Angelina
    Jolie
  16. Cristiano Ronaldo Net Worth
    Cristiano
    Ronaldo