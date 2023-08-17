Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $35 Million Date of Birth: Sep 25, 1975 (47 years old) Place of Birth: Boulder Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.93 m) Profession: American football player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Matt Hasselbeck's Net Worth

What is Matt Hasselbeck's Net Worth?

Matt Hasselbeck is an American former professional football player and ESPN analyst who has a net worth of $35 million. Matt Hasselback played quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, leading them to the playoffs and/or the Super Bowl six times as a three-time Pro-Bowl selection. Hasselbeck also served as an analyst on "Sunday NFL Countdown" and "Monday Night Countdown."

Early Life

Matthew Michael Hasselbeck was born on September 25, 1975, in Boulder, Colorado, to Mary Beth "Betsy" and Don Hasselbeck, a former New England Patriots tight end. He grew up in Norfolk, Massachusetts, and attended Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood. Matt was an honorable mention All-American by USA Today as a high school senior.

Hasselbeck attended Boston College where he played football for the Eagles from 1994 until 1997. He finished his college career as the team's starting quarterback and graduated with a degree in marketing.

Matt's young brother Tim Hasselbeck also grew up to be a professional quarterback and TV analyst who married television personality Elizabeth Hasselbeck.

NFL Career

With the 187th overall pick in the sixth round of the 1998 NFL Draft, Matt Hasselbeck was selected by the Green Bay Packers. At the time, he spent a season on the practice squad, and for two seasons he was backing up the starting quarterback, Brett Favre. In 2001, he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks. After a strong finish in 2002, he earned the starting role in 2003. He would lead Seattle to six playoff appearances and a Super Bowl appearance.

Hasselbeck was a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2003, 2005, 2007), and his 10 successful seasons with the Seahawks were followed by an unannounced departure from the team in 2011. Matt Hasselbeck found a new home with the Tennessee Titans that year but was released by the team in 2013. In less than 24 hours, he signed a new contract, this time with the Indianapolis Colts. He mostly backed-up starter Andrew Luck in a mentorship role, and in 2015, Matt signed a one-year deal to remain with the team. In March 2016, Hasselbeck announced his retirement from the NFL.

Throughout his lengthy career, Hasselbeck passed for more than 3,000 yards in eight different seasons. He threw 212 touchdown passes and a total of 36,638 passing yards for a passer rating of 82.4. In October 2021, Matt Hasselbeck was inducted into the Seattle Seahawks Ring of Honor.

Contracts & Career Earnings

In 2001, Hasselbeck signed a five-year, $24 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks. In 2005, he signed a six-year, $48 million deal with the team. In 2011, Matt signed on with the Tennessee Titans for three years and $20 million. His last contract was a two-year deal worth $7.25 million with the Indianapolis Colts.

Over his 18-year NFL career, Matt Hasselbeck earned more than $88 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

Hasselbeck married his high-school sweetheart, Sarah, with whom he has three children: two daughters and a son. His daughters, Annabelle and Mallory, both play women's lacrosse at Boston College, and his son, Henry, is slated to play quarterback at Michigan State starting in 2024.

Matt is the older brother of Tim Hasselbeck, a fellow former professional quarterback and sports analyst.