What is Marquise Brown's Net Worth and Salary?

Marquise Brown is a professional football wide receiver who has a net worth of $16 million. Marquise Brown plays for the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs. His annual salary is $7 million. Previously, he played for the Arizona Cardinals and the Baltimore Ravens. In college, Brown was a first-team All-American at the University of Oklahoma.

Early Life and High School

Marquise Brown was born on June 4, 1997 in Hollywood, Florida to Shannon and Edwin. Growing up, he played Pop Warner football. Brown continued his football career at South Broward High School, where he also ran track. For his senior year, he transferred to Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory, and continued to excel as a track sprinter.

Collegiate Career

Having not received any scholarships from NCAA Division I schools, Brown enrolled at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, California in 2016. The following year, he received a number of Division I scholarship offers, and ended up committing to the University of Oklahoma. In his first season with the Sooners football team, Brown played in all 13 games and recorded a team-high 1,095 receiving yards. He performed even better in 2018, with 1,318 receiving yards in 12 games. For his 2018 season, Brown was named a first-team All-American. After that season, he announced that he was forgoing his final year of college eligibility to declare for the NFL draft.

Baltimore Ravens

In the 2019 NFL draft, Brown was chosen with the 25th overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens. He made his regular-season debut in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, recording 147 receiving yards with four receptions and two touchdowns. This made Brown the first NFL player ever to score two touchdowns of 40 yards or more in his debut game. Later, in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams, he caught five passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns in a huge 45-6 victory. In Week 15, Brown caught his seventh touchdown of the season, tying the Ravens franchise record for most receiving touchdowns by a rookie. He went on to make his postseason debut as the Ravens reached the divisional round.

Brown continued to impress in 2020, finishing the regular season with 58 receptions for 769 yards and eight touchdowns. In the postseason, the Ravens once again made it to the divisional round. Brown had another strong season in 2021, marked by a career-high nine receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 5 overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts. He finished the season with a career-high 91 receptions for 1,008 receiving yards to go along with six touchdowns. Despite Brown's efforts, the Ravens had their first losing season since 2015, and failed to reach the postseason for the first time since 2017.

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals

On the first day of the 2022 NFL draft, Brown was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. He had been displeased with the Ravens' offensive system, and requested the trade. However, Brown ended up having a relatively disappointing tenure with the Cardinals. In his first season, he spent substantial time on injured reserve due to a foot fracture, and finished the season with 67 receptions for 709 yards and three touchdowns. Brown played one more season with the Cardinals in 2023, recording 51 receptions for 574 yards and four touchdowns.

Kansas City Chiefs

In 2024, Brown signed a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. The deal could be worth up to $11 million but is worth at least $7 million.

Speeding Incident

In the summer of 2022, Brown was arrested and charged with criminal speeding in Phoenix, Arizona; he was going 126 mph at the time.

