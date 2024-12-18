Last Updated: December 18, 2024
Category:
Richest AthletesNFL Players
Net Worth:
$1 Million
Birthdate:
Mar 20, 1984 (40 years old)
Birthplace:
Newport News
Gender:
Male
Height:
6 ft (1.83 m)
Profession:
American football player
Nationality:
United States of America
  1. What Is Marcus Vick's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life And Virginia Tech Beginnings
  3. Controversy And Suspension
  4. Return And Final College Season
  5. Dismissal And NFL Attempts
  6. Legal Issues And Post Football Life
  7. Marcus Vick Career Earnings

What is Marcus Vick's net worth?

Marcus Vick is an American former professional football player who has a net worth of $100 thousand.

Marcus Vick's football career is largely remembered for its unfulfilled potential and controversial incidents both on and off the field. The younger brother of NFL star Michael Vick, Marcus followed in his brother's footsteps as a quarterback at Virginia Tech, where he showed flashes of the same electric playing style that made his brother famous. However, his college career was marked by numerous behavioral issues and legal problems, leading to his eventual dismissal from the team. His brief professional career consisted of a single season as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins, before off-field issues ended his chances in the NFL.

Early Life and Virginia Tech Beginnings

Born in Newport News, Virginia, Marcus Vick entered Virginia Tech in 2002 with high expectations due to his brother's legendary status at the school. After redshirting his first year, he served as a backup quarterback in 2003, showing promise in limited playing time.

Controversy and Suspension

In 2004, Vick was suspended from Virginia Tech for the entire season following multiple legal issues, including providing alcohol to underage girls and reckless driving. He was given strict guidelines to follow if he wanted to return to the team, and after completing these requirements, he was reinstated in 2005.

Return and Final College Season

The 2005 season showed Vick's on-field potential as he led Virginia Tech to an 11-2 record, throwing for 2,393 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for 380 yards and 6 touchdowns. However, his season was marred by controversial incidents, including making an obscene gesture to fans during a game and, most notably, deliberately stomping on the leg of Louisville defensive end Elvis Dumervil during the Gator Bowl.

Dismissal and NFL Attempts

Following the 2005 season, Vick was dismissed from Virginia Tech after numerous violations of his probation and the stomping incident. He declared for the 2006 NFL Draft but went undrafted, eventually signing as a free agent with the Miami Dolphins. His NFL career consisted of just one season, appearing in one game as a wide receiver before being released.

Legal Issues and Post-Football Life

After his brief NFL career, Vick continued to have legal troubles, including multiple arrests for drug possession, fleeing from law enforcement, and driving with a suspended license. Unlike his brother Michael, who successfully returned to the NFL after his own legal issues, Marcus was unable to revive his football career.

Marcus Vick Career Earnings

  • Miami Dolphins (2006-07)
    $177.9 Thousand
  • Total Earnings
    $177.9 Thousand
All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
