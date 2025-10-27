What is Marcus Mariota's net worth and salary?

Marcus Mariota is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $22 million. Celebrated for his dual-threat athleticism, leadership, and calm demeanor, Marcus Mariota rose to prominence at the University of Oregon, where he became one of college football's most electrifying players. As Oregon's starting quarterback, he led the Ducks to multiple bowl appearances, broke numerous school records, and won the 2014 Heisman Trophy, becoming the first player in the program's history to do so. His combination of accuracy, mobility, and football intelligence made him a highly sought-after prospect in the NFL Draft.

Early Life

Marcus Ardel Taulauniu Mariota was born on October 30, 1993, in Honolulu, Hawaii. He grew up in a close-knit Samoan family and attended Saint Louis School, a Honolulu institution that had also produced NFL quarterback Timmy Chang. At Saint Louis, Mariota was a standout in both football and track, earning all-state honors and leading his team to a state championship in his senior year. His athletic ability and character made him one of the top quarterback recruits in the country.

College Career at Oregon

Mariota redshirted his freshman year at the University of Oregon before taking over as the starting quarterback in 2012. Under head coach Chip Kelly, he quickly established himself as a dynamic leader in the Ducks' fast-paced offense. In his three seasons as a starter, Mariota threw for more than 10,000 yards and 105 touchdowns while rushing for over 2,200 yards and 29 touchdowns.

His 2014 season was historic: he led Oregon to a 13-2 record, a Pac-12 Championship, and a berth in the first-ever College Football Playoff National Championship game. That same year, he became the first Oregon player and first Polynesian athlete to win the Heisman Trophy.

NFL Career

Mariota was selected second overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2015 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact, throwing four touchdown passes in his debut game. During his time in Tennessee (2015–2019), Mariota showed flashes of brilliance, helping the Titans reach the playoffs in 2017 and earning praise for his poise under pressure. However, a series of injuries and inconsistent performances eventually led to him losing the starting job to Ryan Tannehill.

After leaving the Titans, Mariota joined the Las Vegas Raiders (2020–2021) as a backup quarterback and later signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2022, where he started for most of the season before being replaced by rookie Desmond Ridder. In 2023, Mariota signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as a veteran backup behind Jalen Hurts. His professionalism, mobility, and team-first attitude have kept him a respected presence in NFL locker rooms.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Marcus Mariota signed a four-year, $24.2 million rookie contract with the Tennessee Titans in 2015, which included a $15.9 million signing bonus and was fully guaranteed. After five seasons in Tennessee, he signed a two-year, $17.6 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, which included $7.5 million guaranteed.

In 2022, Mariota signed a two-year contract worth $18.75 million with the Atlanta Falcons, including $6.75 million guaranteed. The following year, he agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles worth up to $5 million. Over the course of his NFL career, Mariota's contracts, bonuses, and endorsements have brought his total career earnings to more than $50 million.