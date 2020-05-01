Marcus Jones Net Worth

How much is Marcus Jones Worth?

in Richest AthletesNFL Players
Marcus Jones Net Worth:
$2 Million

Marcus Jones net worth: Marcus Jones is an American former mixed martial artist and professional football player who has a net worth of $2 million. He is best known for playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Marcus Jones was born in Jacksonville, North Carolina in August 1973. He was a defensive end who played at Jacksonville Southwest High School where he was a USA Today High School All-American. Jones played his college football at North Carolina where he was a consensus All-American and ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 1995. He was drafted #22 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played for the team from 1996 to 2002. He recorded 124 tackles and 24 sacks in the NFL. Marcus Jones competed on The Ultimate Fighter: Heavyweights. He made his professional MMA debut in October 2007 defeating Will Mora. He lost his last fight to Matt Mitrione in December 2009 to finish with a record of 4-2.

Marcus Jones Net Worth

Net Worth:$2 Million
Last Updated:2020
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion