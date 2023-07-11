Marcus Allen Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $6 Million Date of Birth: Mar 26, 1960 (63 years old) Place of Birth: San Diego Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 1 in (1.87 m) Profession: American football player, Sports analyst, Athlete Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Marcus Allen's Net Worth

What is Marcus Allen's Net Worth?

Marcus Allen is an American former football running back and football analyst who has a net worth of $6 million. Marcus Allen made a total of $14 million in salary during his NFL career.

Marcus Allen played 16 seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Los Angeles Raiders. With the team, he won Super Bowl XVIII in 1984 and was named NFL MVP in 1985. Allen spent his final five seasons in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs before retiring in 1997.

During his career Marcus Allen ran for 12,243 yards and caught 587 passes for 5,412 yards. He scored 145 touchdowns, set a league record with 123 rushing touchdowns and was elected to six Pro Bowls over the course of his career. Allen was the first player ever to gain more than 10,000 rushing yards and 5,000 receiving yards during his career. Allen is considered one of the greatest goal line and short-yard runners in National Football League (NFL) history. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2003. His other interesting NFL stats include: consecutive seasons with multiple touchdowns: 16 – (tied with Irving Fryar); consecutive seasons with a rushing touchdown: 16; consecutive seasons with multiple rushing touchdowns: 16; oldest player to score 10+ touchdowns in a season: 37 years old.

Early Life and High School

Marcus Allen was born on March 26, 1960 in San Diego, California. He is the older brother of Damon Allen, who went on to become a quarterback in the Canadian Football League. As a teenager, Allen played football at Abraham Lincoln High School, where he led his team to victory over Kearny High School in the 1977 CIF title game.

Collegiate Career

For college, Allen attended the University of Southern California, where he played football for the Trojans from 1978 to 1981. As a backup to running back Charles White, he and the team won the Coaches' Trophy in 1978. Moved to fullback in 1979, Allen recorded 879 yards from scrimmage. In 1980, he became the starter at tailback and rushed for 1,563 yards, the third-most in the NCAA that year. Allen topped that number dramatically in 1981 with 2,342 rushing yards; moreover, he led the nation in scoring. For his incredible senior year, Allen won the Heisman Trophy, the Maxwell Award, and the Walter Camp Award. He finished his tenure at USC with 4,664 rushing yards, 5,232 total yards, and 46 touchdowns.

Los Angeles Raiders

In the 1982 NFL Draft, Allen was chosen by the Los Angeles Raiders with the 10th overall pick. Despite a rookie season that was shortened due to a league strike, he managed to rush for 697 yards and help the Raiders post a record of 8-1. Allen was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. The next season, he broke the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career. In the postseason, Allen helped lead the Raiders to victory in Super Bowl XVIII. The game, a 38-9 win over the Washington Redskins, saw Allen make a 74-yard touchdown run; it stood as the longest run in Super Bowl history until Super Bowl XL in 2006. Allen was named Super Bowl MVP for his performance. He had another impressive season in 1985, rushing for 1,759 yards and leading the Raiders to the AFC West Division Championship. Moreover, he was named the NFL MVP.

From 1987 to 1990, Allen shared the backfield with Bo Jackson. However, he missed most of the 1989 season due to a knee injury. In his final three seasons with the Raiders through 1992, Allen was relegated to backup duty. His bad fortune was compounded by his turbulent relationship with team owner Al Davis, with whom he had gotten into a fierce contract dispute. During halftime of a game on "Monday Night Football" in late 1992, Allen publicly opined that Davis was trying to ruin the latter part of his career and prevent him from entering the Hall of Fame.

Kansas City Chiefs

In 1993, Allen joined the Kansas City Chiefs, with which he would spend the last five seasons of his NFL career. During his first season with the team, he only rushed for 764 yards, but managed to score 12 touchdowns and help lead the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game. In all three of the Chiefs' playoff games that year, Allen scored touchdowns, earning him NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors. Additionally, with the retirement of Eric Dickerson, he became the active leader in career rushing yards, a distinction he would hold for four years. Allen also led the Chiefs in rushing for all but his final season in 1997. After that season, he officially retired.

Post-NFL Career

Six years after retiring from the NFL, Allen was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In 2008, he became a spokesman for the sports website OPENSports.com, created by Internet entrepreneur Mike Levy. In his role, Allen wrote a blog and sometimes answered member questions.

Personal Life

In 1993, Allen married Kathryn Edwards, whom he had met seven years prior. They later divorced in 2001.

Nicole Brown Simpson Connection

During O.J. Simpson's 1995 trial for the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, there were allegations, particularly from Simpson's defense team, that Nicole and Marcus Allen had been romantically involved while she was separated from O.J. Simpson, and even while Allen was engaged to his then-fiancée (and later wife), Kathryn Edwards. Allen, however, denied these allegations. One of Nicole's friends would later claim that Allen was a "younger" and "bigger" (referring to his manhood) version of OJ. Another of Nicole's friends, Faye Resnick, would later claim that one day while walking on the beach Nicole pointed to a large piece of driftwood and said it reminded her of Allen's manhood.