Marc Bulger Net Worth

What is Marc Bulger's Net Worth?

Marc Bulger is a retired American football player who has a net worth of $20 million. Marc played in the NFL for 11 seasons, mostly with the St. Louis Rams. He also played for the New Orleans Saints, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Baltimore Ravens.

Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $20 Million Date of Birth: Apr 5, 1977 (46 years old) Place of Birth: Pittsburgh Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.91 m) Profession: American football player Nationality: United States of America

Career Earnings

During his NFL career Marc Bulger earned around $55 million in total NFL salary.

Bulger signed several contracts and earned millions of dollars throughout his career. Some of his notable contracts include a 4-year, $19.1 million extension in 2003, and a 6-year, $62.5 million contract in 2007. Mark retired before completing that $62.5 million contract. Additionally, Bulger earned income from performance incentives, bonuses, and his time with other NFL teams.

Early Life

Marc Robert Bulger was born on April 5, 1977 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He attended Sacred Heart Middle School and then Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh and then attended West Virginia University on a football scholarship. He comes from a family of collegiate athletes, as his father was a quarterback for Notre Dame, his brother was on the Notre Dame golf team, and both of his sisters played basketball at the collegiate level. While playing football, he also majored in sport management.

Career

After completing his college career, Bulger was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, the 168th overall pick. He was the fifth quarterback to be selected in the draft and one of the six quarterbacks selected before Tom Brady, who would go on to have a massively successful career. He spent training camp with the team before being waived. He then spent two weeks on the practice squad of the Atlanta Falcons during the 2000 season. He then spent some time on the St. Louis Rams practice squad in the 2000 season before being re-signed by the Rams in January of 2001. During his first season with the Rams, he did not see any action and was inactive as the third quarterback throughout the season.

In 2002, after the Rams experienced a disappointing 0-5 start, Bulger was pulled in the game to fill in for an injured Jamie Martin who himself had been filling in for first string quarterback Kurt Warner. Bulger finished the season with a 6-0 record in games that he started and finished but also suffered an injury early in a game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams ended the season at 7-9.

The following year, Bulger entered the 2003 season as Warner's backup but was soon promoted to the first quarterback after Warner committed five turnovers and suffered a concussion during the opening week loss to the New York Giants. Bulger led the Rams to a regular season record of 12-4 and helped the team secure the NFC West title. The Rams went on to lose a double-overtime game to the eventual NFC Champions, the Carolina Panthers. Bulger made the Pro Bowl that season where he was named the game's MVP.

Given his successful 2003 season, Bulger solidified his position as the starting quarterback with the Rams. He was signed to a four-year contract for just under $20 million. The Rams went 8-8 in 2004 but did earn the wild card spot in the NFC. They defeated the Seahawks for a third time in the wild card round but ultimately lost to the Atlanta Falcons the following week.

A few weeks into the 2005 season, Bulger injured his right shoulder in a game against the Indianapolis Colts. He missed two games before returning to the field in November in a game against the Cardinals during which he re-injured his shoulder. He was placed on injured reserve until Christmas Day. He finished that season with 14 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and a high passer rating. The next season, Bulger reached 1,000 completions faster than any quarterback in NFL history, achieving the feat in 45 games. The following year, he signed a six-year contract extension with the Rams valued at $62.5 million, making him the highest-paid Rams player in history. However, he was plagued with injuries during the 2007 season, as was the rest of the team, and the Rams finished with a 3-13 record.

Bulger had a disappointing start to the 2008 season, starting at 0-3. He then lost his starting role to Trent Green, though he would earn it back at various points throughout the season. Overall, the season was lackluster. He was placed on injured reserve during the 2009 season and the Rams slumped to a franchise-worst 1-15 record. Bulger requested, and was granted, his release by the Rams in April of 2010. A few months later, he reached an agreement with the Baltimore Ravens for a one-year contract valued at just under $4 million. However, he spent the entire season as a backup and never played a single snap.

While several teams were interested in signing him, Bulger announced his retirement from football on August 2, 2011 after playing for 11 total seasons.

Personal Life

Bulger married Mavis Armbruster and the couple have since had two daughters together. They reside in Brentwood, Tennessee. After retiring from football, Bulger picked up the sport of curling. He participated in the 2018 Curl Mesabi Classic, an event of the World Curling Tour. He later played on a team with John Benton along with fellow former football player Jared Allen.

Real Estate

In November 2016 Marc sold his 22-room St. Louis mansion for $4.5 million. He had originally listed the 6-acre estate in 2014 for $7.5 million.

The same month he sold the St. Louis home, Bulger paid $1.8 million for a 7-acre property in Brentwood, Tennessee. Today this property, which features an 8,000 square foot mansion, is likely worth $4-5 million.