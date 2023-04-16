Lynn Swann Net Worth

What is Lynn Swann's Net Worth?

Lynn Swann is an American politician and former professional football player who has a net worth of $20 million. Lynn Swann is best known for his playing days for the University of Southern California and for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's regarded as one of the greatest and most popular wide receivers of his generation.

Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $20 Million Date of Birth: Mar 7, 1952 (71 years old) Place of Birth: Alcoa Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 11 in (1.82 m) Profession: Politician, American football player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Lynn Swann's Net Worth

Early Life

Lynn Curtis Swann was born on March 7, 1952, in Aloca, Tennessee. His family moved to San Mateo, California, when he was two years old where he was raised in the neighboring Foster City. Lynn attended Junipero Serra High School where he played football and was a track star. He won the state title at the 1970 CIF California State championship meet defeating future Olympic gold medalist Randy Williams.

Lynn Swann enrolled at the University of Southern California where he became a consensus All-American wide receiver for the Trojan football team under head coach John McKay. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in public relations in 1974. Lynn Swann was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1993.

NFL Career

With the 21st overall pick in the first round of the 1974 NFL Draft, Lynn Swann was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was part of a class considered one of the best in NFL Draft history that included four future Hall of Famers: Swann, Jack Lambert, John Stallworth, and Mike Webster.

Lynn Swann spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he was part of four Super Bowl winning teams (IX, X, XIII, XIV) and was the MVP of Super Bowl X. He was a three-time Pro Bowler (1975, 1977, 1978) and kicked his career off being named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. He was the NFL receiving touchdowns co-leader in 1975, a Second-Team All-Pro in 1975 and 1977, and First-Team All-Pro in 1978.

Lynn Swann was named to the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team and Pittsburgh Steelers All-Time Team and enshrined into the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor and the Pittsburgh Pro Football Hall of Fame. In 2001, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He finished his career with 336 receptions for 5,462 yards and 51 touchdowns.

After playing football, Lynn Swann became a football and sports broadcaster for ABC Sports from 1976 until 2006 when he left to run for Pennsylvania governor as a Republican. Swann also served as the Chairman of the President's Council of Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition from 2002 to 2005 and was a director of the boards for Hershey Entertainment and Resorts, H J Heinz Co., and Wyndham International.

Swann was the co-owner of Arena Football League's Pittsburgh Power from 2011-2014 and Athletic director at USC from 2016-2019.

Personal Life

Lynn Swann married Bernadette Robi, the daughter of singer Paul Robi of The Platters, during the summer of 1979 after winning Super Bowl XIII. The couple divorced in 1983.

In June of 1991, Lynn married a psychologist named Charena, and together they have two sons who played college football.