What is Luke Petitgout's Net Worth?

Luke Petitgout is a former professional football offensive tackle who has a net worth of $5 million. Luke Petitgout played in the NFL from 1999 to 2007, primarily with the New York Giants. He finished his playing career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for which he only played four games before a torn ACL ended his season and career. Among his career achievements, Petitgout was named a PFF All-Pro in 2006.

Early Life and High School

Luke Petitgout was born on June 16, 1976 in Milford, Delaware. As a teenager, he went to Sussex Central High School in Georgetown, Delaware, where he played as both a defensive line and a tight end on the school football team.

Collegiate Career

For college, Petitgout attended the University of Notre Dame, where he lettered in football. In his senior year, he recorded 74 knockdown blocks for the Fighting Irish and was selected for the All-Independent first-team.

NFL Career

In the 1999 NFL draft, Petitgout was chosen by the New York Giants in the first round with the 19th overall pick. Immediately placed in a starting role, he played left guard and right tackle for his first three seasons with the Giants. In Petitgout's second season, in 2000, the team finished atop the NFC East and proceeded to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs. However, in Super Bowl XXXV, the Giants were routed by the Baltimore Ravens. The Giant made it back to the playoffs in the 2002 season, which is the season when Petitgout settled in as the team's left tackle. Ultimately, they lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round. The next time the Giants were in the playoffs was in the 2005 season, when they fell in the Wild Card Round to the Carolina Panthers. Petitgout broke his leg midway through the next season, which saw the Giants make it back to the Wild Card Round. This time, the team lost to the Eagles. After the 2006 season, Petitgout was released by the Giants.

In March of 2007, Petitgout signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He began his first season with the team as the starter at left tackle. However, after tearing his ACL in Week 4 against the Panthers, he was placed on injured reserve and his season was ended. Petitgout was later released by the Bucs in the summer of 2008, bringing his NFL career to a close.

Personal Life

In late 2015, Petitgout was sentenced to 30 days in jail for harassing his estranged wife and her date. The judge in the ruling stated that there had been a "history of violence and abuse" in their relationship. Petitgout was also ordered to undergo counseling as a consequence of the incident.