What is Le'Veon Bell's net worth and salary?

Le'Veon Bell is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $12 million. Le'Veon Bell stands as one of the most unique running backs in NFL history, revolutionizing the position with his patient running style and dual-threat capabilities. During his nine-year NFL career (2013-2021), Bell earned three Pro Bowl selections and was named First-team All-Pro twice with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His distinctive hesitation at the line of scrimmage before explosively hitting holes became his trademark. Beyond his 6,554 career rushing yards and 42 touchdowns, Bell's receiving abilities (394 receptions for 3,289 yards) made him a complete offensive weapon. His career included notable stops with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following his NFL career, Bell transitioned to boxing, showcasing his athletic versatility while continuing to build his legacy as a multifaceted athlete.

Early Life & College Career

Born on February 18, 1992, in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Le'Veon Bell demonstrated exceptional athletic ability from a young age. At Groveport Madison High School, he excelled in football, basketball, and track, setting the foundation for his future athletic career. Despite his talents, Bell was only rated as a two-star recruit by Rivals.com, which motivated him to prove doubters wrong.

Bell chose to attend Michigan State University, where he developed into a standout running back for the Spartans from 2010 to 2012. After sharing backfield duties his freshman year, Bell emerged as the team's primary rusher in his sophomore season. His junior year proved to be his breakout campaign, as he rushed for 1,793 yards and 12 touchdowns while displaying his receiving abilities with 32 catches for 167 yards. This exceptional performance earned him First-team All-Big Ten honors and positioned him as a top prospect for the NFL Draft.

NFL Career Highlights

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Bell in the second round (48th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. After a solid rookie season, Bell exploded in 2014 with 1,361 rushing yards, 854 receiving yards, and 11 total touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the league's premier offensive weapons. His unique running style—patiently waiting behind his blockers before decisively hitting holes—revolutionized the position and proved difficult for defenses to contain.

Bell's time with the Steelers was highlighted by three Pro Bowl selections (2014, 2016, 2017) and two First-team All-Pro nods (2014, 2017). His 2016 season showcased his postseason capabilities when he set franchise records with 167 rushing yards against the Dolphins and 170 yards against the Chiefs in consecutive playoff games.

After sitting out the entire 2018 season due to a contract dispute, Bell signed with the New York Jets in 2019. His performance declined during his time with the Jets, leading to his release in 2020. He then had brief stints with the Kansas City Chiefs (2020), Baltimore Ravens (2021), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2021) before concluding his NFL career.

Career Earnings

Overall, Bell's career earnings are estimated to be around $44.8 million.

Contracts

Le'Veon Bell's NFL career was notably defined by bold contract decisions that prioritized long-term financial security over immediate gains. His rookie contract with the Steelers (2013-2016) was worth approximately $4.12 million over four years, modest compared to his eventual market value.

In 2017, after establishing himself as an elite running back, Bell played under the franchise tag worth $12.1 million. At one point, he considered retiring ahead of the 2018 season. At another point in early 2018, he turned down a two-year, $30 million deal. Pittsburgh then put a franchise tag on him worth $14.5 million for one season, but Bell refused to sign it and held out for a better contract. Le'Veon didn't show up for pre-season practice or opening day. Every week that went by, he was giving up millions of dollars. He had until 1 pm on November 13, 2018, to sign his franchise tag but ultimately allowed that deadline to pass. He, therefore, gave up $14.5 million, holding out for a larger deal. He ultimately made the controversial decision to sit out the entire 2018 season rather than play under a second franchise tag ($14.5 million), forfeiting that salary in pursuit of a guaranteed long-term deal.

This gamble led to Bell signing a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the New York Jets in 2019, which included $35 million in guaranteed money. The deal could have maxed out at $61 million with various incentives. So, for a time, it appeared as though his gamble worked. He gave up $14 million, sat out a season, and signed a deal that could have paid $61 million. Unfortunately, he was released by the Jets in 2020 after earning approximately $28 million over 17 games. Subsequently, Bell had shorter stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on contracts ranging from $179,000 to $1 million.

Post-NFL Career & Personal Life

After leaving the NFL, Bell pursued a career in boxing, making his debut in 2021. He has participated in several exhibition matches against other former professional athletes, demonstrating his competitive drive and athletic versatility beyond football.

Off the field, Bell has maintained interests in music, releasing rap singles and albums under the name "Juice." He is also known for his philanthropy work, particularly focused on youth sports programs in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio.

2025 Legal Troubles

In March 2025, a jury awarded Le'Veon's cousin a $25 million default judgment in a civil lawsuit in which she accused him of repeated sexual assault years earlier when he was under the age of 18. The lawsuit was filed a year earlier, but Bell never responded, leading to the court entering a default judgment in October 2024. In March 2025, a jury later determined the $25 million damages in his absence. Bell's legal team, however, contested the ruling, claiming he was never properly served with legal documents and denying all allegations. His lawyer argued that the default judgment violated Bell's Fifth Amendment right to due process and sought to overturn the ruling. The case hinges on whether Bell was legally notified of the lawsuit, as courts typically require documented proof of service before granting default judgments.

Real Estate

In April 2016, Le'Veon paid $620,000 for a home in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania. He sold this home at a loss in October 2022 for $475,000. In December 2017, Le'Veon paid $855,000 for a 25-acre property in Baltimore, Ohio. The property features a 7,700-square-foot home, sprawling lawns, a pool and a private lake.