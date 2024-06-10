Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $14 Million Birthdate: Jul 12, 1988 (35 years old) Birthplace: Harrisburg Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.8 m) Profession: American football player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare LeSean McCoy's Net Worth

What is LeSean McCoy's net worth?

LeSean McCoy is a retired American professional football player who has a net worth of $14 million. LeSean McCoy had a successful 12-year career as an NFL running back for the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McCoy is a two-time Super Bowl champion, two-time First-team All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowl and also was the NFL rushing touchdowns leader in 2011 and rushing yard leader in 2013.

Early Life

LeSean Kamel McCoy was born on July 12, 1988 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to parents Ron McCoy and Daphne McCoy. His mother nicknamed him 'Shady' due to his constant mood swings.

He attended Bishop McDevitt High School and played football for the Crusaders. As a sophomore, he once rushed for 406 yards in a game. During his junior year, he ran for 2,828 yards and scored 35 touchdowns, earning the Associated Press Class AAAA Player of the Year, Offensive MVP of the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Conference, and first-team Associated Press All-State. In his senior year, he earned first-team Class AAAA Associated Press All-State.

McCoy had committed to Miami but academic issues and a broken ankle led him to attend prep school at Milford Academy in New Berlin, New York for a year.

College Career

LeSean went to the University of Pittsburgh after finishing at Milford Academy. He hit the ground running from the get-go, putting up some stellar performances as the new point man for the Panthers' offense. He ended his freshman year ranked third in the Big East Conference and 25th in the NCAA Division I FBS in rushing yards with 1,328.

He entered his sophomore year as one of the top-rated running backs in college football. He started the season quite slow but things really started to click a few games into the season. In a game against the West Virginia Mountaineers, McCoy rushed for a career-high 183 yards, beating the previous 172 yards he'd set as a freshman. He concluded the season with 1,400 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns.

At the beginning of 2009, LeSean decided to forgo his final two years of college and declared for the 2009 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles selected McCoy in the second round with the 53rd overall pick in the 2009 NFL draft. He signed a four-year contract with them on June 29, 2009.

It didn't take long for McCoy to show what he was made of. He was quick to put up amazing performances for the Eagles in his debut season. On December 20, 2009, he broke the all-time Eagles rookie rushing record with 606 yards, previously set by Correll Buckhalter with 586 yards in 2001.

On December 18, 2011 he broke the Eagles' single-season touchdown and rushing touchdown records. That season, he was also voted into the Pro Bowl for his season's performance and won the FedEx Ground Player of the Year Award. Furthermore, he was voted Associated Press All-Pro First Team running back, making him the third-youngest player in NFL history to be named as a First Team All-Pro.

In 2012, McCoy signed a five-year contract extension with the Eagles and became their all-time leading rusher in 2014, with 6,792 yards.

Buffalo Bills

On March 10, 2015 the Eagles traded McCoy to the Buffalo Bills where he signed a new five-year contract. During his first three years in Buffalo, he made the Pro Bowl each season and was instrumental in ending the Bills' 17-year playoff drought. He also joined the exclusive club of NFL running backs who've surpassed 10,000 career rushing yards.

He had a chaotic 2018 season, resulting in career-low rushing yards, touchdowns, and yards per carry, which prompted the Bills to release him.

Kansas City Chiefs

On August 31, 2019, McCoy agreed to a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs used him sporadically throughout the season, but he won his first-ever ring when they clinched Super Bowl LIV.

By the end of the 2010s, McCoy had amassed 10,434 rushing yards, making him the NFL's top rusher for the decade.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In 2020 McCoy signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but once again, he didn't get much playing time because of the depth of the backfield unit. Despite that, he won his second ring when the Buccaneers lifted the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LV.

In October 2021, LeSean McCoy decided to retire from the NFL, wrapping up a spectacular 12-year career.

Career Earnings

When McCoy joined the Philadelphia Eagles, he signed a four-year contract for $3.47 million, including $1.72 million guaranteed. In 2012, he secured a five-year contract extension worth $45 million with $20.765 million guaranteed.

When the Eagles traded him to the Bills in 2015, he inked a five-year contract worth $40 million.

In 2019 he signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Kansas Chiefs followed by a one-year, $1,050,000 deal with the Buccaneers in 2020.

Endorsements

LeSean earns around $850,000 in endorsements. Some of his most popular deals include partnerships with Bodyarmor SuperDrink, Shady Rays sunglasses and Nike, which even released the Nike Lunar TR1 'Muscle Machine' sneaker series inspired by him.

Personal Life

McCoy has two kids. He was in a long-term relationship with fashion designer Delicia Cordon, but they broke up. In 2017 she accused the former NFL running back of assault, but they reached an agreement outside of court and ended the lawsuit.

Real Estate

In 2013, LeSean paid $1.6 million for a 7,200-square-foot home in Marlton, New Jersey. He also owns a seven-bedroom mansion in South Florida.