What is Laveranues Coles' Net Worth?

Laveranues Coles is a former American football player who has a net worth of $16 million. During his NFL career, Laveranues earned around $42 million in NFL salary.

A standout NFL wide receiver in the early 2000s, Coles spent a decade in the league, most notably with the New York Jets, where he emerged as one of the franchise's most productive and reliable pass catchers of the era. Blessed with elite speed and toughness, he played through injuries, absorbed heavy contact over the middle, and consistently delivered in high-pressure situations. Over 10 NFL seasons, Coles amassed more than 8,600 receiving yards and established himself as a respected veteran presence.

Yet Coles' life story extends well beyond football. After retiring from the NFL, he resisted the predictable post-career paths of coaching or broadcasting, instead investing in businesses, raising a family, and remaining deeply connected to his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida.

In his late 40s, Coles made a decision that surprised many. He entered the police academy and became a sworn officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, seeking purpose, service, and personal growth rather than financial reward. His transition from professional athlete to patrol officer stands as one of the most unconventional and introspective second acts in modern sports.

Early Life

Laveranues Coles was born on August 29, 1977, in Jacksonville, Florida. He grew up in difficult circumstances marked by instability and trauma. As a child, Coles was sexually abused by his stepfather, a secret he carried for years before finally disclosing it to a police officer during his adolescence. That intervention proved life-altering and later became a foundational reason for his respect for law enforcement.

Coles attended Ribault High School, where he became a local legend as a running back, rushing for nearly 5,000 yards. His speed and athleticism earned him a scholarship to Florida State University, where he transitioned to wide receiver under head coach Bobby Bowden. His college career, however, was turbulent. Legal issues and arrests during the 1998 and 1999 seasons resulted in his dismissal from the team and significantly damaged his draft stock.

NFL Career

Despite concerns surrounding his past, Coles entered the 2000 NFL Draft and was selected in the third round by the New York Jets. Once in the league, he quickly shed his reputation as a risky prospect. Coles became a key contributor in the Jets' offense, known for his ability to stretch the field and make plays in traffic.

He posted his best season in 2002, recording 89 receptions for 1,264 yards and five touchdowns. Over seven seasons with the Jets across two stints, Coles became one of the most productive receivers in franchise history. He also played for the Washington Commanders and the Cincinnati Bengals, providing veteran leadership and consistent production.

Coles played in 153 NFL games and endured the physical toll of the sport, including multiple concussions and four hip surgeries, two of which were full hip replacements. He retired after the 2009 season, respected leaguewide for his durability, professionalism, and perseverance.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Over the course of his 10-year NFL career, Laveranues Coles earned approximately $42 million in salary and bonuses. His most lucrative deal came in 2003, when he signed a seven-year contract worth roughly $35 million with Washington after a breakout season with the Jets. The contract included significant guaranteed money and briefly made him one of the higher-paid wide receivers in the league.

Coles later returned to the Jets in a trade, continuing to earn strong veteran salaries through the latter half of his career. By his own account, he was a disciplined saver and investor, allowing him to retire comfortably from football without financial pressure.

Following his retirement, Coles explored several post-NFL opportunities. He briefly interned in the Jets' front office but found the business side of football unfulfilling. He returned to Jacksonville, where he invested in bars, obtained a liquor license, opened a skin-care retail store, and remained active in the stock market. He also devoted time to his family and community, funding educational programs and donating equipment to his former high school.

Coles earned an online degree in criminology, which reignited his interest in law enforcement. Encouraged by friends in the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, he made the unconventional decision to enter the police academy at age 47.

Law Enforcement Career

In 2024, Coles began training with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, enduring months of physically and mentally demanding academy instruction. Despite multiple hip surgeries and chronic pain, he completed more than 1,200 hours of required training and graduated into active field duty.

As a patrol officer, Coles works in one of Jacksonville's higher-crime districts, responding to domestic disputes, thefts, traffic accidents, and mental health crises. He has spoken openly about the emotional weight of the job and the fulfillment he finds in helping people during their worst moments. His background allows him to connect with at-risk youth and de-escalate tense situations with empathy and credibility.

Personal Life

Coles is a father of four and remains closely connected to his children and extended family. His son Landon attends Harvard Law School, a source of deep pride for Coles. He has spoken candidly about lingering trauma from his childhood and the long process of healing, crediting therapy, family, and service-oriented work with helping him find balance.

Legacy

Laveranues Coles' legacy is defined not just by statistics or contracts, but by transformation. From a troubled youth to an accomplished NFL veteran, and later from a retired athlete to a police officer serving his hometown, Coles' life reflects accountability, growth, and purpose. His journey stands as a rare example of reinvention rooted in service rather than celebrity, proving that second acts can be just as meaningful as the first.