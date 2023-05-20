Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $8 Million Date of Birth: Nov 19, 1979 (43 years old) Place of Birth: Pomfret, Maryland Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.85 m) Profession: American football player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Larry Johnson's Net Worth

What is Larry Johnson's Net Worth?

Larry Johnson is a retired professional football player who has a net worth of $8 million. Larry Johnson earned his net worth playing in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Redskins, and Miami Dolphins.

Early Life

Larry Alphonso Johnson Jr. was born on November 19, 1979, in Pomfret, Maryland, one of three children to Christine and Larry Johnson Sr. His father is a former high school vice principal, a high school football coach, former defensive line coach at Penn State University, and current defensive line coach at The Ohio State University. Larry Johnson Jr. graduated from State College Area High School in State College, Pennsylvania, where he played for the State College Little Lions high school football team.

He continued his football career by attending Pennsylvania State University to play football for Joe Paterno's Nittany Lions. He earned a degree in Integrative Arts while setting multiple Penn State football records and was a unanimous First-Team All-American his senior year in 2002. Johnson was also the recipient of the Doak Walker Award, Walter Camp Award, and the Maxwell Award.

NFL Career

With the 27th overall pick in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft, Larry Johnson was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection while with the team. His early years with the Chiefs were quite successful. However, his later years were marred by almost continual disagreements with the team's management and feuds with Chiefs' fans. He was let go in 2009. He played for one season with the Cincinnati Bengals, then one season with the Washington Redskins and was released. He spent part of 2011 with the Miami Dolphins before being released, but he was re-signed in September after an injury to Daniel Thomas. Johnson was released once again following their week two loss to the Houston Texans when he ran the ball one for a two-yard gain.

Contracts & Career Earnings

In 2007, Larry Johnson signed a six-year, $45 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. He did not earn the full amount of this contract. In 2010, he signed a three-year, $10.5 million contract with the Washington Redskins.

Over his nine year NFL career, Larry Johnson made more than $26 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

Larry Jr. and his father, Larry Sr., maintain a close relationship. His brother and manager, Tony Johnson, is a former starting wide receiver for Penn State.

Johnson cites chronic traumatic encephalopathy for his memory loss, suicidal impulses, mood swings, and headaches. He says he does not remember playing two seasons of football and that his method to deal with the trauma is control his social interactions and spend time with his daughter.

Johnson has had his run-ins with the law over the years, having been arrested at least six times since 2003. Five of the arrests were on assault charges against women, four while he was active in the NFL. In October 2014, Larry was arrested for punching a 29-year-old man in a Miami Beach club and allegedly cutting him with a broken bottle. He was booked in Miami-Dade jail with bond set at $7,500. He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 months probation and 60 hours of community service, and he must submit to substance abuse evaluations and stay away from the victim and club.