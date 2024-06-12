Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $16 Million Birthdate: Nov 27, 1971 - Jun 2, 2024 (52 years old) Birthplace: Los Angeles Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.91 m) Profession: American football player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Larry Allen's Net Worth

What was Larry Allen's Net Worth?

Larry Allen was an American football player who had a net worth of $16 million. Larry Allen played in the NFL for 14 seasons. He played for the Dallas Cowboys from 1994 to 2005 and then the San Francisco 49ers from 2006 to 2007. As a member of the Cowboys, he won Super Bowl XXX on January 28, 1996. During his NFL career, Larry earned $40 million in salary. On February 2, 2013, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Early Life

Larry Christopher Allen, Jr. was born on November 27, 1971, in Los Angeles, California. Allen grew up in Compton, California, and had a troubled childhood. He contracted meningitis and almost died at six weeks old. He was stabbed 12 times in the head, shoulder, and neck by a young neighbor. Allen was ten years old and trying to protect his brother.

He attended a different school in each of his four years of high school. As a freshman at Centennial High School in Compton, Allen lettered in football. He finished high school at Vintage High School in Napa, California, but did not graduate.

College Career

Because of his complicated past in high school and his inability to keep up his grades, Allen was not able to play Division I football after graduating. However, he and his family knew he had the aptitude and ambition to do so, so he attended Butte College in Oroville, California, until he could transfer. In both years Allen played at Butte, he was named to the All-Conference and All-State teams. In each of those two years, the team went 10-1 and won the Golden Valley Conference. Allen's sophomore year, he was recognized as a J.C. All-American.

After graduating from Butte College, Allen did a gap year and did not attend any university. One year later, he attended Sonoma State University, a Division II football school. He had only two years left to play, and he proved himself well during this time, with him earning a place in the East-West Shrine Game and the Senior Bowl.

Professional Career

In 1994, Larry was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the NFL Draft. He was the first player ever chosen from Sonoma State. Allen was selected in the second round, which marked him as the highest offensive lineman selection by the Cowboys since Howard Richards in 1981.

Allen remained with the Cowboys for 12 seasons. During his time with the team, he earned a Super Bowl ring at Super Bowl XXX, where they played the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also created a team record, earned all-rookie honors, earned seven consecutive trips to the Pro Bowl, and was placed as a starter just four games into his first season.

Allen spent his final two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. Along with changing teams, he also changed numbers. His whole professional career, he had worn 73, yet once he moved to the 49ers, he switched to 71. In his first year with the new team, he was voted to his 11th Pro Bowl.

On August 29, 2009, the Dallas Cowboys signed Allen to a one-day contract so he could retire as a Cowboy. The following day, the Cowboys placed him on the retired list.

Larry was an 11-time Pro Bowl selection. He has played in more Pro Bowls than any other Dallas Cowboys offensive player in franchise history.

Standing at 6 ft 3 in height and weighing 325 pounds, Larry Allen was considered one of the physically strongest men to have ever played in the NFL. At his peak, he could bench press over 700 pounds.

Real Estate

In 2004, Larry paid $4.595 million for a home in Danville, California. At one point, he listed the 10,000-square-foot mansion for $7.5 million. That price would prove to be optimistic as he eventually accepted $4 million in February 2020. Here is a video tour:

Personal Life

Allen moved to Danville, California, after his retirement from professional football. He and his wife, Janelle Allen, had three kids. His son, Larry Allen III, played guard for the Harvard Crimson football team and was later signed by the Dallas Cowboys in 2019. Allen's nephew, Dakarai Allen, is a professional basketball player in the NBA G League.

Allen died suddenly on June 2, 2024, while on vacation with his family in Mexico at the age of 52. The cause of death is undetermined.