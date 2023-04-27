Lamar Jackson Net Worth

What is Lamar Jackson's net worth?

Lamar Jackson is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $40 million. Lamar Jackson, an exceptional athlete known for his electric playing style and record-breaking accomplishments, has become one of the most iconic and dominant figures in the National Football League (NFL). His lightning-fast speed, unmatched agility, and ability to throw the football with precision have helped revolutionize the quarterback position. As we detail in a moment, in April 2023 Lamar signed a 5-year $260 million contract that made him the highest-paid player in NFL history. He famously negotiated the deal without an agent.

Jackson played college football at Louisville where he won the Heisman Trophy award in 2016. Jackson also won the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in 2016 and was the Associated Press Player of the Year and Sporting News Player of the Year as well as a unanimous All-American. He was a two time ACC Player of the year and a two time ACC Offensive Player of the Year. Lamar Jackson was drafted #32 overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft. He won multiple AFC Offensive Player of the Week awards in 2019. He became the youngest starting quarterback in NFL playoff history in the 2018 season.

$260 Million Contract

In September 2022 Lamar turned down a 6-year, $250 million extension with the Ravens. Most people thought he was crazy to turn this down. He did not think it was enough overall and apparently did not like that only $130 million was guaranteed.

On April 27, 2023 Lamar Jackson signed a 5-year $260 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens. The contract's per-season average salary of $52 million made Lamar the highest-paid player in NFL history. Reportedly, $185 million of the deal is fully guaranteed.

Interestingly, Lamar did not use an agent to negotiate his deal. Using just the guaranteed portion of his deal, $185 million, by negotiating directly he saved $5.5 million in agent fees.

Early Life and High School Career

Lamar Demeatrice Jackson Jr. was born on January 7, 1997, in Pompano Beach, Florida. Raised by his mother, Felicia Jones, Lamar grew up in a challenging environment marked by poverty and crime. Despite these obstacles, his mother's unwavering support and dedication to his success helped mold him into the athlete he is today.

At Boynton Beach Community High School, Lamar quickly established himself as a standout football player. Under the guidance of his coach, Rick Swain, Jackson dominated as a dual-threat quarterback, using both his arm and legs to lead the team. As a senior, he threw for over 1,300 yards and ran for nearly 1,000 more, racking up 35 total touchdowns. His impressive high school career attracted the attention of college recruiters from across the nation.

College Career

In 2015, Lamar Jackson enrolled at the University of Louisville to play for the Cardinals under head coach Bobby Petrino. He wasted no time making an impact, becoming the team's starting quarterback in his freshman year. In 2016, his sophomore season, Jackson put together one of the most remarkable campaigns in college football history.

Jackson threw for 3,543 yards, rushed for 1,571 yards, and scored a combined 51 touchdowns. His incredible performance earned him numerous accolades, including the prestigious Heisman Trophy, becoming the youngest player ever to win the award at just 19 years old.

NFL Career

Despite his college success, some NFL scouts doubted Lamar's ability to transition to the professional level as a quarterback. Nevertheless, the Baltimore Ravens selected him with the 32nd overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Lamar began his rookie season as a backup to veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, but after an injury sidelined Flacco, Jackson was thrust into the starting role.

In just his rookie season, Jackson led the Ravens to a 6-1 record in his seven starts, taking the team to the playoffs. His unique skill set and dual-threat capabilities made it difficult for opposing defenses to contain him, and he quickly became one of the most exciting players to watch in the NFL.

2019: MVP Season

Lamar Jackson's 2019 season was nothing short of spectacular. In only his second year in the league, he led the Ravens to a franchise-best 14-2 record, securing the AFC North title and the top seed in the playoffs. Jackson's 2019 accomplishments included breaking Michael Vick's single-season quarterback rushing record with 1,206 yards and becoming the youngest quarterback in NFL history to win the MVP award at the age of 23.