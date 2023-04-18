What is Kerry Collins' Net Worth?

Kerry Collins is a retired American football player who has a net worth of $30 million. Kerry Collins played quarterback in the NFL for the Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Oakland Raiders, and Indianapolis Colts.

Info Category: Richest Athletes › NFL Players Net Worth: $30 Million Date of Birth: Dec 30, 1972 (50 years old) Place of Birth: Lebanon Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 5 in (1.96 m) Profession: American football player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Kerry Collins' Net Worth

Early Life

Kerry Michael Collins was born on December 30, 1972, in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. He attended Lebanon High School but transferred to Wilson High School in West Lawn, Pennsylvania, in 1987 to play football, basketball, and baseball for the Wilson Bulldogs.

Collins enrolled at Penn State University to play football for coach Joe Paterno's Nittany Lions. He became an All-American quarterback and won the Maxwell Award, Davey O'Brien Award, and Sammy Baugh Trophy and was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in 1994. Collins also led his team to a Rose Bowl win over Pac-10 champion Oregon. Kerry Collins was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

NFL Career

With the fifth overall pick of the first round in the 1995 NFL Draft, Kerry Collins was selected by the Carolina Panthers, the first pick ever for the expansion team. In his second year, he helped the Panthers become the youngest NFL expansion team to clinch their division and appear in a conference championship while earning Pro Bowl honors. But Collins was placed on waivers and picked up by the New Orleans Saints in 1998 where he played for a season before signing on with the New York Giants as a free agent. He was the Giants starting quarterback from 1999 until 2003 during which he led them to a Super Bowl appearance in Super Bowl XXXV. He was released by the Giants in 2004 after the team signed former league MVP Kurt Warner and traded for 2004's #1 overall draft pick, Eli Manning.

Kerry Collins signed on with the Oakland Raiders where he had some ups and downs before being cut in March of 2006. He then agreed to a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans where he played well enough to earn a second Pro Bowl bid and helped lead the team to a league-best 13-3 record in 2008. He saw less playing time in his final three years with the Titans and Indianapolis Colts and retired after the 2011 season.

Contracts & Career Earnings

In 1995, Kerry Collins signed a six-year, $21.6 million contract with the Carolina Panthers. In 1999, he signed a four-year, $16.9 million deal with the New York Giants, and then a three-year, $14.5 million contract with the team in 2002. In 2004, he joined the Oakland Raiders on a three-year, $16.8 million deal. Collins agreed to terms on a two-year, $15 million deal with the Tennessee Titans in 2009 before playing a year with the Indianapolis Colts for $4 million.

Over his 17 year NFL career, Kerry Collins earned more than $63.7 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

Kerry Collins is married to ​​Brooke Isenhour, and the couple has a daughter together. The two originally met at a George Strait concert in 2000.

Collins' battle with alcoholism became public when he used a racial slur while in a drunken state at a bar in Spartanburg, South Carolina, during Panthers training camp in 1997. He later apologized for the comment admitting he used poor judgment. And in November of 1998, he was arrested for drunk driving in Charlotte. Just before signing with New York, he entered a rehabilitation clinic to treat his alcoholism.

Real Estate

In 2007 Kerry custom built a mansion within a gated community in gated community in Brentwood, Tennessee called the Governors Club. He sold this house in 2011 for $1.2 million.

In 2011 Kerry paid $2.1 million for a 9,000 square foot mansion on one acre in Nashville. Today this home is estimated to be worth $4-5 million.