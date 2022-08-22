Kellen Winslow II Net Worth:

What is Kellen Winslow II's Net Worth?

Kellen Winslow II is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $10 million. He is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow. Kellen Winslow II played in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, and New York Jets. Prior to this, he was a star college player at the University of Miami. After attempting a comeback by playing in the Spring League in 2017 and 2018, Winslow was convicted of rape and sexual battery, and was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Career Earnings

Kellen Winslow II earned around $50 million before taxes and fees during his time in the NFL, including a one-time $16 million bonus.

Early Life

Kellen Winslow II was born on July 21, 1983 in San Diego, California. His father is former NFL pro Kellen Winslow, who played as a tight end for the San Diego Chargers from 1979 to 1987. As an adolescent, Winslow II went to Patrick Henry High School before transferring to Scripps Ranch High School as a junior.

Collegiate Career

For college, Winslow went to the University of Miami, where he played on the Hurricanes football team from 2001 to 2003. As a freshman, he backed up tight end Jeremy Shockey and played on various special teams. Moreover, he was among four true freshmen to play during Miami's run to the BCS National Championship. In his sophomore year, Winslow became the starter at tight end after Shockey declared for the NFL Draft. He went on to have his breakthrough season, setting new school records for a tight end with 57 receptions for 726 yards and eight touchdowns. In the 2003 Fiesta Bowl, Winslow caught 11 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.

As a junior, Winslow won the John Mackey Award as the best collegiate tight end in the country; he also earned first-team All-American honors. Following his successful season, he chose to forgo his senior year at Miami to declare for the NFL Draft.

Cleveland Browns

In the 2004 NFL Draft, Winslow was chosen as the sixth selection in the first round by the Cleveland Browns. Notably, this made him the highest-selected tight end in over 30 years. Unfortunately, despite his great promise, Winslow was sidelined after the first two games of his rookie season due to a broken fibula. He eventually made a full recovery after undergoing two operations. However, Winslow suffered another debilitating leg injury in 2005 when he got into a motorcycle accident that prevented him from playing that season.

Winslow returned to the Browns in 2006 finally in good shape. In the opening game of the season, he scored his first NFL touchdown. Winslow concluded the year with an impressive 89 receptions, the most at tight end for the season. He continued his success in 2007 with 82 receptions for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns. Additionally, Winslow earned his first Pro Bowl selection. His career with the Browns ultimately ended in 2008 after he was hospitalized for a staph infection.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In early 2009, Winslow was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a six-year, $36 million contract, the biggest ever at the time for a tight end. He went on to have a record-breaking first season with the Bucs, setting franchise records for a tight end with the most receptions and receiving yards in a single season, with 77 and 884, respectively. Winslow had another strong year in 2010, posting 66 receptions for 730 yards and five touchdowns. In 2011, he again led the Bucs in receptions, recording 75 for 763 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Seahawks, Patriots, and Jets

Winslow was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in the spring of 2012. Ultimately, however, he was released by the team after refusing to have his salary reduced. Later in the year, Winslow signed with the New England Patriots; after playing one game with the team, he requested to be released. In June of 2013, he signed a one-year contract with the New York Jets. During the season, he was suspended for four games for violating the NFL's drug policy.

Comeback Attempt

Nearly three years after his last NFL game, Winslow attempted a comeback via a workout with the Green Bay Packers. He was not ultimately offered a contract with the team. In 2017 and 2018, he continued his comeback attempts by playing in the Spring League.

Criminal History

Winslow had many run-ins with the law following his NFL career. In 2018, he was arrested in Encinitas, California and charged with felony first degree burglary for robbing a mobile home. Just a week later, Winslow was charged with kidnapping and rape. He was consequently placed on house arrest after posting a $2 million bail. In early 2019, Winslow's bail was revoked, and he was jailed on new counts of misdemeanor battery. Additionally, he was convicted of rape. Winslow ultimately pleaded guilty to the rape of an unconscious teenager and sexual battery of a 54-year-old hitchhiker. He was sentenced to 14 years in prison beginning in March of 2021.

Personal Life

In 2006, Winslow married his wife Janelle. The couple had a son named Jalen and a daughter named Juliana before divorcing in 2019 on account of irreconcilable differences.