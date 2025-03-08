What is Justin Tucker's net worth and salary?

Justin Tucker is a professional football player who has a net worth of $25 million. Justin Tucker is best known for being a placekicker for the NFL's Baltimore Ravens. With the team, he won Super Bowl XLVII in his rookie season. Among his other career achievements, Tucker holds the NFL record for the longest field goal made, at 66 yards.

Contracts, Salary & Career Earnings

Justin Tucker has consistently been one of the NFL's highest-paid kickers since signing his first major contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens in 2016, a four-year, $16.8 million deal. In 2019, he signed another four-year extension worth $20 million with $12.5 million guaranteed, making him the league's highest-paid kicker at the time. His most recent extension came in 2022, a four-year deal worth $24 million with $17.5 million guaranteed, averaging $6 million per year through 2027. As of this writing, Tucker's career earnings exceed $60 million, making him one of the highest-earning kickers in NFL history.

Early Life and High School

Justin Tucker was born on November 21, 1989 in Houston, Texas. As a teenager, he attended Westlake High School in Austin, where he played as a wide receiver, safety, and placekicker for the Westlake Chaparrals football team. In his senior year in 2008, Tucker played in the All-American Bowl.

Collegiate Career

For college, Tucker went to the University of Texas at Austin, where he played four seasons of college football with the Longhorns from 2008 to 2011. He finished his career there with an 83.3% field-goal conversion percentage, the third-best in Texas program history. Although originally a communications major, Tucker switched to music and learned to sing opera in many different languages. He graduated with his BA a semester early so he could train for the NFL draft.

Baltimore Ravens

In the 2012 NFL draft, Tucker was not among the four kickers chosen for the league. Consequently, he signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. He went on to have an impressive rookie season, making all 42 of his extra point attempts and missing just three out of 33 field goals. The Ravens advanced to the playoffs, where Tucker kicked the game-winning field goal in the Divisional Round. After winning the AFC Championship Game, the Ravens faced the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII. During the second quarter of the game, Tucker failed to complete the first fake field goal attempt in Super Bowl history. However, he made two field goals in the fourth quarter that clinched the Super Bowl title for the Ravens. Tucker continued his success in the 2013 season with a league-leading 38 field goals made, a new career best. Moreover, his game-winning 61-yard field goal in the last minute of a game against the Detroit Lions set a new NFL record for longest field goal in a domed stadium (Ford Field). He finished the season with his first Pro Bowl selection.

In the 2014 season, Tucker converted all of his 42 extra point attempts as the Ravens returned to the playoffs. This time, they were eliminated by the New England Patriots in the Divisional Round. Tucker had an underwhelming 2015 season, which ended up being his worst statistical year yet. Despite leading the league in field goal attempts, with 40, he missed seven field goals. The Ravens, plagued by numerous player injuries, finished the season with a 5-11 record, the team's worst since 2007. Tucker bounced back in a big way in 2016, which was his best statistical year yet. In addition to leading the league with 38 field goals made, he recorded a career-best 97.4% field goals percentage and earned his second career Pro Bowl selection. However, the Ravens again failed to make the playoffs. Tucker had another strong season in 2017, making all 39 of his extra point attempts and 34 of his 37 field goal attempts. In 2018, he reached a milestone when he became the first NFL player ever to record six seasons with at least 30 field goals made. The Ravens made it back to the playoffs that season, but lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round.

In the 2019 season, Tucker led the league with 57 extra points made on 59 attempts. The Ravens finished first in the AFC North with a 14-2 record, securing another playoff berth. This time, they made it to the Divisional Round, where they fell to the Tennessee Titans. In the 2020 season, Tucker made 52 of his 53 extra point attempts as the Ravens again reached the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Facing the Buffalo Bills, Tucker missed a pair of field goals, and the Ravens lost 3-17. Tucker went on to have one of his most notable seasons in 2021, when he set a new NFL record for the longest field goal, at 66 yards. A game-winning field goal, it came in a narrow Week 3 victory over the Lions at Ford Field. Tucker hit another milestone in 2022 when he became the Ravens' all-time leading scorer. Additionally, he led the league in field goals made and attempted, with 37 and 43, respectively. In 2023, Tucker set a Ravens franchise record for most points scored in a season, with 149. The Ravens finished first in the AFC North and reached the AFC Championship Game. Despite a so-so season for Tucker in 2024, he managed to make a career-best 60 extra points out of 62 attempts as the Ravens again won the AFC North.

Sexual Misconduct Accusations

In early 2025, the Baltimore Banner published first-hand testimony from six massage therapists who accused Tucker of sexual misconduct. They claimed that between 2012 and 2016, he had done numerous sexually inappropriate things during massage sessions. A little later, another ten massage therapists came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Tucker.

Personal Life

In 2015, Tucker married his girlfriend Amanda Bass. Together, they have a son named Easton.