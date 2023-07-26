Justin Herbert Net Worth

What is Justin Herbert's net worth and salary?

Justin Herbert is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $25 million. The quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers, Herbert quickly established himself as one of the best players in the league. In his first two seasons, he threw for over 9,300 yards and 69 touchdowns. He was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 and is a two-time Pro Bowler.

On July 25, 2023 Justin signed an enormous contract extension with the Chargers. The contract made him the highest-paid NFL player in history up to that point. More details on this and Justin's other contracts/salaries, in the next paragraph.

Contracts and Salary

Justin's first NFL contract was a 4-year $26.6 million deal with the Chargers. The contract came with a $17 million signing bonus and was fully-guaranteed.

On July 25, 2023 Justin signed a 5-year $262 million extension that will keep him with the Chargers through 2029. Roughly $220 million of the contract is guaranteed. The way the deal is structured, in his first new-money year of the deal – 2025 – Herbert will receive $100 million. The deal also included a no-trade clause.

Early Life

Justin Herbert was born on March 10, 1998, in Eugene, Oregon. He attended Sheldon High School, where he was a standout quarterback. He led the team to the state championship game in his senior year.

College

Justin Herbert was a three-year starter at the University of Oregon. He was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in both 2019 and 2020. In 2019, he led the Ducks to a Pac-12 championship and a Rose Bowl appearance. He finished the season with 3,471 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

In 2020, Herbert was even better. He threw for 4,636 yards, 32 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He led the Ducks to a 9-3 record and a Pac-12 North title. He was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

NFL Career

Herbert was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers with the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He started all 16 games as a rookie and threw for 3,471 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

In 2021, Herbert took another step forward. He threw for 4,336 yards and 33 touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time. He also led the Chargers to their first playoff appearance since 2018.

Herbert is one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the NFL. He has a strong arm and is accurate. He is also a good runner and can make plays with his legs. He is the future of the Los Angeles Chargers and one of the most promising quarterbacks in the league.