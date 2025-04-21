What is Justin Blackmon's net worth and Salary?

Justin Blackmon is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Justin Blackmon was once one of the most electrifying wide receiver prospects in college football history. A two-time Biletnikoff Award winner at Oklahoma State, he was known for his explosive playmaking, reliable hands, and dominant performances against top-tier competition. His college stats were jaw-dropping: over 3,500 receiving yards and 40 touchdowns in just 38 games. His sophomore season alone—1,782 yards and 20 touchdowns—put him in the national spotlight, earning him unanimous All-American honors and a fifth-place finish in the 2010 Heisman Trophy voting. By the time the 2012 NFL Draft arrived, Blackmon was seen as a can't-miss prospect. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to select him fifth overall, expecting him to become a cornerstone of their offense for years to come.

And for a brief moment, it looked like that would happen. Blackmon had a strong rookie year, catching 64 passes for 865 yards and five touchdowns. But his NFL career was plagued by repeated off-field issues, primarily involving alcohol and drug-related arrests and suspensions. His once-promising future was quickly derailed, and by 2014, he was effectively out of the league. Despite flashes of brilliance on the field, Justin Blackmon remains one of the most unfortunate cautionary tales in NFL history.

Early Life and College Stardom

Born in Ardmore, Oklahoma, Justin Blackmon grew up with a love for sports and quickly emerged as a standout athlete. He attended Oklahoma State University, where he exploded onto the national stage as a redshirt sophomore in 2010. That season, Blackmon shattered records, including the NCAA mark for most receiving yards by a sophomore. He followed up with another dominant campaign in 2011, finishing his college career with 252 receptions, 3,564 yards, and 40 touchdowns.

Blackmon was not only statistically elite but also had a knack for clutch performances in big games. He helped lead Oklahoma State to a Fiesta Bowl victory and was named Offensive MVP of the game. His combination of size, speed, and toughness made him an irresistible draft prospect.

NFL Career

Blackmon was selected fifth overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2012 NFL Draft after the team traded up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His rookie year showed flashes of his collegiate dominance. He posted his best performance against the Houston Texans in Week 11, catching seven passes for 236 yards and a touchdown.

Unfortunately, his career quickly began to unravel. He was suspended for the first four games of the 2013 season due to violating the league's substance abuse policy. He returned and played well in limited action, but after just four games, he was suspended indefinitely for another violation. That suspension effectively ended his NFL career.

Although still under contract, Blackmon never applied for reinstatement or returned to the field. Despite multiple attempts by the Jaguars and NFL to support his recovery, he remained entangled in legal and personal struggles, and he quietly faded from the professional football world.

Career Earnings, Contracts & Salary

Justin Blackmon signed a four-year, $18.5 million rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in July 2012. The deal was fully guaranteed and included a $10.2 million signing bonus. However, due to his multiple suspensions and absence from the team, Blackmon only earned a portion of his total contract.

While exact figures vary depending on how guarantees and offsets were handled, it's estimated that Blackmon earned just under $7 million during his brief NFL tenure. The remaining value of his contract was voided following his indefinite suspension, meaning he missed out on potentially over $10 million in earnings.

Legal and Personal Issues

Blackmon's off-field troubles date back to before he even played a down in the NFL. He was arrested for DUI in 2010 while still in college. In June 2012, just weeks after being drafted, he was arrested again for aggravated DUI, registering a blood alcohol content three times the legal limit.

Further arrests followed, including another DUI in 2014 and a marijuana possession charge. His struggles with substance abuse ultimately kept him from returning to professional football, despite being just 24 years old when he last played in the NFL.

In April 2025, Blackmon was arrested in Payne County, Oklahoma, for public intoxication—his first public legal incident in several years. The arrest came just a month after Oklahoma State announced he would be inducted into its Cowboy Football Ring of Honor, reigniting public discussion about his troubled fall from grace.

Real Estate

In 2012, Justin paid $465,000 for a home in Jacksonville, Florida. He sold this home in 2014 for $470,000.

Legacy and What Could Have Been

Justin Blackmon's story is one of remarkable talent undermined by personal demons. At Oklahoma State, he was one of the greatest wide receivers in college football history, and his selection as a top-five draft pick was well justified. But his inability to stay on the field—and out of legal trouble—turned what should have been a Pro Bowl-caliber NFL career into a cautionary tale.