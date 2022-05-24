What is Julio Jones' net worth and salary?

Julio Jones is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $50 million. His September 2019 three-year $66 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons made him one of the highest paid athletes in the world. The contract came with a $25 million signing bonus and was fully guaranteed.

Julio Jones was a wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons from 2011 to 2020. Considered to be among the best receivers of his generation, he amassed 12,896 receiving yards with the Falcons, and set an NFL record for average receiving yards per game with 91.9. Jones went on to play for the Tennessee Titans before becoming a free agent in 2022.

Early Life and High School

Julio Jones was born as Quintorris Lopez Jones Jr. on February 8, 1989 in Foley, Alabama. When he was five, his father left the family, leaving him and his brother to be raised by their mother Queen Marvin. As a teen, Jones went to Foley High School, where he served as wide receiver and defensive end for the football team. He found great success during this time, recording 75 passes for 1,306 yards in his junior year, in addition to 16 touchdowns. Jones also played basketball and participated in track in high school. Notably, he was the state champion in the long and triple jumps in both 2006 and 2007, and the state champion in the high jump in the 2007 indoor season.

Collegiate Career

For college, Jones committed to the University of Alabama and its Crimson Tide football team. In his first season in 2008, he was an immediate fan favorite, and became the first true freshman wide receiver to start in a Crimson Tide season opener. Jones went on to have a breakout performance in a victory over the George Bulldogs, catching five passes for 94 yards. He continued his success in the annual rivalry game against Tennessee, in which he recorded his first 100-yard receiving game en route to a 29-9 win. Jones bested this performance just two weeks later with seven catches for 128 yards in a win against LSU. He finished his season with 58 receptions for 924 receiving yards, plus four receiving touchdowns.

Jones had another strong season as a sophomore, helping the Crimson Tide secure an undefeated 12-0 regular season. The team subsequently advanced to the SEC Championship, defeating the Florida Gators. Moving on to the BCS National Championship, the Crimson Tide beat the Texas Longhorns 37-21. Capping off his final year with Alabama in 2010, Jones made it to the Capital One Bowl against Michigan State, which the Crimson Tide won 49-7. He finished his junior season with a school record of 78 catches and 1,133 yards.

Atlanta Falcons, 2011-2015

Forgoing his senior season at Alabama, Jones entered the NFL Draft in 2011, and was chosen with the sixth overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons. In his NFL debut, a loss to the Chicago Bears, he posted five receptions for 71 yards. Jones played better later in the season, notching his first pair of receiving touchdowns in a 31-7 win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. He finished his rookie season with 54 receptions for 959 receiving yards, and led all rookies in touchdown receptions, with eight. Jones had an even better second season with the Falcons, posting 79 receptions for 1,198 receiving yards and ten touchdowns. Moreover, he helped his team achieve a 13-3 regular season record en route to a playoff berth. Defeating the Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional Round, the Falcons eventually fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

Although he began the 2013 season on a hot streak, Jones was beset by a foot injury that took him out of the season in early October. He bounced back in 2014, setting a new career high with ten receptions for 189 yards in a win against the Arizona Cardinals. The very next week, Jones broke his record with 11 receptions for 259 yards. He finished the season with 104 receptions for 1,593 yards. More records were broken in 2015, when Jones set a new career high of 13 receptions for 135 yards before finishing his season with a Falcons record of 1,871 receiving yards. He also set a franchise record with 136 receptions.

Atlanta Falcons, 2016-2020

Jones had another incredible season in 2016; among his accomplishments, he became only the sixth NFL player ever to record 300 receiving yards or more in a single game. He concluded the season with 83 receptions for 1,409 yards and six touchdowns. The Falcons subsequently advanced to the playoffs, defeating the Seahawks in the Divisional Round before taking out the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship. Jones and the Falcons went on to face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, ultimately losing when the Patriots made the biggest Super Bowl comeback in history. Jones followed this with a solid 2017 season, recording 88 receptions for 1,444 receiving yards en route to the playoffs, where the Falcons fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.

In the 2018 season, Jones achieved a major feat by becoming the fastest player in NFL history to reach 10,000 receiving yards, doing so in just 104 games. He finished the season with 113 receptions for 1,677 yards, the best in the league that year. The next season, Jones became the fastest NFL player ever to reach 11,000 and 12,000 career receiving yards. During his final season with the Falcons in 2020, he became the team's all-time leader in receptions. However, his season was cut short due to injury.

Tennessee Titans

Jones was traded to the Tennessee Titans in 2021. During the season opener against the Cardinals, he was fined over $10,000 for an altercation with defensive back Byron Murphy. The following week, Jones recorded his only game of the season with more than 100 yards in a win against the Seahawks. Later, in November, a hamstring injury put him on injured reserve; he was activated in mid-December. Jones finished his injury-prone season with 31 receptions for 434 receiving yards, which was still good enough for a playoff berth for the Titans. In the Divisional Round, the team fell to the Cincinnati Bengals. Jones was released from the Titans in 2022.

Contracts

Jones signed a four year deal worth $16.2 million with Atlanta in 2011.

In 2014 Julio signed a $71 million contract in that gave the Falcons a fifth-year option through the 2015 season. Out of $71 million, $47 million was guaranteed. In September 2019, Julio and the Falcons agreed to a three-year $66 million contract extension that keeps the receiver with the team through 2023. The contract is fully guaranteed and paid him $64 million at signing. It's the highest-amount guaranteed ever given to a wide receiver. As we mentioned previously, this deal also came with a $25 million signing bonus.

Between June 2019 and June 2020, Julio earned $40 million in salary and endorsements.