Julian Edelman net worth

What Is Julian Edelman's Net Worth?

Julian Edelman is an American retired professional football player and producer who has a net worth of $25 million. Julian Edelman played the position of wide receiver for the New England Patriots from 2009 to 2020, and prior to his NFL career, he played football at the College of San Mateo and Kent State University. In 2015, Julian was inducted into the Kent State Varsity "K" Athletics Hall of Fame. During the 2009 NFL Draft, Edelman was the 232nd pick, and he played for the Patriots until announcing his retirement in April 2021. He became a free agent and re-signed a four-year deal for $17 million in 2014. During his NFL career, Julian was named to the "USA Today" All-Joe Team in 2013. He won three Super Bowls with the Patriots.

After retiring from professional football, he joined the Paramount+ series "Inside the NFL" as an analyst, and he appeared in the 2023 film "80 for Brady." Edelman also guest-starred in two episodes of the HBO series "Ballers" (2015–2016) and executive produced the Showtime documentary "100%: Julian Edelman" (2019). Julian launched a production company, Coast Productions, with ad exec Assaf Swissa in 2019, and they signed an overall deal with ViacomCBS in 2021.

Career Earnings and Contracts

During his NFL career, Edelman earned $46 million in salary alone. His last contract was a two-year, $18 million deal.

Early Life

Julian Edelman was born Julian Francis Edelman on May 22, 1986, in Redwood City, California. He is the son of Angela Gole and Frank Edelman, and he has two siblings, Nicole and Jason. Frank is a mechanic, and he owns A-1 Auto Tech in Mountain View, California. Though Julian was raised in a Christian household, he had a "Jewish awakening" later in life, and he told the NFL Network in 2013 that he was Jewish. His paternal great-grandfather was Jewish and immigrated to England from Poland; Edelman's paternal great-grandmother had an Irish Catholic background. Julian attended Woodside High School, where he was a member of the varsity football and baseball teams. As a freshman, he weighed less than 100 pounds until he had a growth spurt. Edelman was the quarterback of the Woodside Wildcats, and during his senior year, the team's record was 13–0.

College Career

After graduating from high school, Julian spent a year at the College of San Mateo, where he set a school record by rushing for 17 touchdowns and 1,253 yards. He transferred to Ohio's Kent State University to study business management and serve as the quarterback on the Golden Flashes football team. During his senior year, Edelman was the team's leading passer and rusher, and he scored 13 touchdowns. Julian's total offense broke a single-season school record that was set by Joshua Cribbs in 2003. Edelman left Kent State to enter the 2009 NFL Draft, but he later returned, earning a Bachelor of Integrative Studies degree in 2019. He said of the accomplishment, "To fulfill a promise with my parents is ultimately one of the biggest reasons why I came back. My whole journey has been a team effort, and that team I'm talking about is my family. They've been in my corner through the highs to the lows. They're the ones that have pushed me to heights that I thought I'd never get to."

Professional Career

The New England Patriots selected Julian in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft, and signed him to a four-year contract with a $48,700 signing bonus. He missed the team's Week 1 game due to an ankle injury, but he led all receivers during the Patriots' Week 2 game against the New York Jets. Edelman broke his arm in a game against the Tennessee Titans, and he scored his first NFL touchdown during his Week 10 return. During the 2010 season, he set a Patriots record with an average of 15.3 yards per return, the second-highest average in the NFL at the time. In 2011, Julian was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after the Patriots' Week 11 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the following week he earned a nomination for the NFL's "Hardest Working Man" title. The Patriots won the AFC Championship in January 2012 and competed against the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI, losing by just four points. During the 2012 season, Edelman had to sit out three games after injuring his hand. He also suffered a head injury in a Thanksgiving Day game against the New York Jets and missed the rest of the season after breaking his right foot during a December 2nd game against the Miami Dolphins.

During the 2013 season, Julian became the league's leader in career punt return average (13.0 yards per return). The Patriots played in Super Bowl XLIX in February 2015, defeating the Seattle Seahawks 28–24. Edelman's fellow players ranked him #91 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2015. In November 2015, he underwent surgery after injuring his left foot and didn't play again until the team's January 2016 Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs. On the NFL Top 100 Players list, he was ranked #87 in 2016 and #71 in 2017. The Patriots competed in Super Bowl LI in February 2017, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34–28. In June 2017, Julian signed an $11 million, two-year contract extension with the team, and two months later, he tore his ACL and had to sit out the rest of the season. The Patriots played in Super Bowl LII without Edelman and lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. The team made it to the Super Bowl again the following year, winning 13–3 against the Los Angeles Rams, and Julian was named Super Bowl MVP. In May 2019, he signed an $18 million, two-year contract extension, and in October 2020, he underwent minor knee surgery and was placed on the injured reserve list. On April 12, 2021, Edelman announced his retirement after the team ended his contract as a result of him failing a physical.

Personal Life

Julian had an on-again, off-again relationship with model Adriana Lima in 2016 and 2017.

He had a casual relationship with model Ella Rose, and their daughter, Lily, was born on November 30, 2016. Julian told "Haute Living" in 2019:

"Fatherhood is such a huge challenge especially with [Ella's] profession and my profession being able to give my daughter the time and energy that she desires and that she needs. There's a fine line. You have your craft, and you're working towards being the best you can possibly be, something that you've been working towards your whole life since you were 8 years old, and then all of a sudden, your priorities change. You're not living for yourself anymore, you're living for your little girl now. That's how my parents lived for me, so that's all I really know."

After injuring his ACL in 2017, Edelman took banned substances to help with his recovery, which led to a four-game suspension when the 2018 season began. In January 2020, Julian received a citation for misdemeanor vandalism in Beverly Hills. He allegedly damaged a car after he jumped on the hood, and the charge was dropped a few months later because Edelman paid for the car to be repaired. After the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in October 2018, Julian showed his support for the victims by wearing an Israeli flag hat following a November 4th game against the Green Bay Packers. During a December 16th game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he wore customized cleats featuring the hashtag #strongerthanhate. He later posted a photo of the cleats on social media, listing the names of the victims in the caption.

Awards and Achievements

Edelman was named to the Second-team All-MAC in 2006, and he was also selected for the New England Patriots All-2010s Team and All-Dynasty Team. Julian was a Super Bowl champion in 2015, 2017, and 2019, and he was named Super Bowl MVP in 2019. In 2022, he earned a Sports Emmy nomination for Emerging On-Air Talent for "Inside the NFL."

Real Estate

Edelman owns a 3,184 square foot home in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Built in 2006, the home includes four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and reportedly cost $776,300. Julian has also owned a condo in Boston's Back Bay and a home off of Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.