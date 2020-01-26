JuJu Smith-Schuster Net Worth

JuJu Smith-Schuster net worth: JuJu Smith-Schuster is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $4 million. He is perhaps best known for being a wide receiver with the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers.

JuJu Smith-Schuster was born in Long Beach, California in November 1996. He played at Long Beach Polytechnic High School and played his college football for USC where he was named first-team All-Pac-12 in 2016 and second-team All-Pac-12 in 2016. JuJu Smith-Schuster was drafted #62 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was a member of the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2017 and made the Pro Bowl in 2018. Smith-Schuster signed a four year deal with the Steelers for $4.19 million with $1.84 million guaranteed as well as a signing bonus of $1.19 million in 2017. During his first three NFL seasons he had 2017 receptions for 2,867 receiving yards and 18 total touchdowns.

