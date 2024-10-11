What is Jordan Love's Net Worth and Salary?

Jordan Love is an American professional football quarterback who has a net worth of $50 million. Jordan Love plays for the NFL's Green Bay Packers. After serving as a backup to Aaron Rodgers for his first three seasons with the team, he became the starting quarterback in 2023 and helped lead the Packers to the Divisional playoffs. Before joining the NFL, Love was a successful college football player at Utah State.

Highest Paid NFL Player

In July 2024, Jordan signed a four-year, $220 million contract that came with a $75 million signing bonus and $155 million guaranteed. The average annual salary of $55 million made him the highest-paid player in the NFL. Before signing the contract he had only 10 career wins.

Early Life and High School

Jordan Love was born on November 2, 1998 in Bakersfield, California to Orbin Jr., a police officer, and Anna, who worked for the California Highway Patrol. When Love was 14, his father, who had coached many of his youth sports teams, died by suicide. Although this caused him to consider quitting football, Love was encouraged by his mother to continue on in the sport. He went on to become a star athlete at Liberty High School, playing as the starting quarterback for the varsity football team in his junior and senior years. As a senior, Love passed for 2,148 yards and 24 touchdowns and rushed for 806 yards and eight touchdowns, and led Liberty to the State semifinal.

Collegiate Career

For college, Love went to Utah State University, where he played three seasons of college football with the Aggies. After redshirting in 2016, he played 12 games in 2017 and passed for 1,631 yards and eight touchdowns. As a sophomore in 2018, Love started all 13 games and set a school season record with 3,567 passing yards and 32 touchdowns. He also led the Aggies to victory in the 2018 New Mexico Bowl, where he was named the MVP. In 2019, Love again started all 13 games; he finished the season with 3,402 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and a career-high 17 interceptions. He subsequently announced that he was forgoing his senior year at Utah State to declare for the NFL draft.

Green Bay Packers

In the 2020 NFL draft, Love was chosen by the Green Bay Packers in the first round with the 26th overall pick, making him the first player from a Group of Five conference to be selected in that year's draft. He went on to sign a four-year, fully guaranteed contract with the team. In his first season, Love was listed as the third quarterback on the depth chart and didn't see any action. He made his regular-season NFL debut in 2021 as the backup quarterback to Aaron Rodgers. In six games that season, Love passed for 411 yards and two touchdowns. The Packers went on to reach the Divisional playoffs, where they fell to the San Francisco 49ers. Love saw more limited playing time in 2022, as he appeared in just four games in relief of Rodgers, passing for 195 yards and one touchdown. With an 8-9 record in 2022, the Packers failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in four years.

After Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets in 2023, Love became the starting quarterback for the Packers. He went on to have his career breakout season, during which he threw for over 300 yards in a game for the first time in his career. Love finished the 2023 regular season with 4,159 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, as well as 247 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. He subsequently made his debut in the playoffs, facing the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round. In the game, a victory for the Packers, Love threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns and recorded a near-perfect passer rating of 157.2. Moving on to the Divisional round, the Packers were eliminated by the 49ers. In 2024, Love signed a four-year contract extension with the Packers. The team opened the 2024 season against the Philadelphia Eagles in São Paulo, Brazil, the NFL's first game in the country.

Personal Life

In 2020, Love began dating professional volleyball player Ronika Stone, the daughter of former NFL player Ron Stone. The couple got engaged in mid-2024.