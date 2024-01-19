What Is Jonathan Owens' Net Worth and Salary?

Jonathan Owens is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $2 million. Jonathan Owens is a strong safety for the National Football League (NFL) team the Green Bay Packers. Owens previously played for the Arizona Cardinals (2018) and the Houston Texans (2019–2022). He has been married to famed Olympian Simone Biles, "the most decorated American gymnast in history," since April 2023. In November 2023, "People" magazine named Jonathan one of the 21 "Sexiest Men in Sports."

Early Life

Jonathan Owens was born Jonathan James Owens on July 22, 1995, in St. Louis, Missouri. He attended Loyola Academy of St. Louis, then he played football under coach Scott Pingel at Christian Brothers College High School (CBC). As a high school football player, Jonathan was named CBC Linebacker of the Year.

College Career

Owens was redshirted during the 2013 season, then he played the position of defensive back on Missouri Western State University's (MWSU) football team. In 2017, during his last season with the team, Jonathan was named MWSU Male Student-Athlete of the Year, and he received second-team all-Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association honors. During his time at MWSU, Owens was on the Academic Honor Roll every year. His major was pre-physical therapy, and his dream was to be a doctor.

Professional Career

After the 2018 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals signed Jonathan as an undrafted free agent. Before the 2018 season began, he was waived because of a knee injury, and he was on injured reserve the entire season. The team waived him in August 2019, and a month later, Owens was signed to the Houston Texans' practice squad. In November 2019, the Texans promoted him to the active roster, but they waived him two days later and re-signed him to the practice squad. In January 2020, he signed a reserve/future contract with the team. The Texans waived him in September 2020 and signed him to the practice squad. Jonathan was moved to the active roster for two games in October 2020, and in December of that year the team signed him to the active roster. The team waived him and re-signed him to the practice squad in August 2021, then they promoted him back to the active roster in December. A few days later, Owens signed a two-year, $1.175 million contract with the Texans. He was placed on injured reserve in January 2022 due to a dislocated wrist. Jonathan signed a one-year, $1.01 million contract with the Green Bay Packers in May 2023.

Personal Life

In 2020, Jonathan met gymnast Simone Biles, who has won four Olympic gold medals, on the dating app Raya. They became engaged in February 2022. The couple married at a courthouse in Houston, Texas, on April 22, 2023, then they had a ceremony in Cabo San Lucas on May 6th. In December 2023, Owens and Biles appeared on "The Pivot Podcast," and Jonathan said that he didn't know who Simone was when they met. Host Ryan Clark jokingly asked Owens if he considered himself to be the catch in the relationship, and Jonathan responded, "I always say that the men are the catch." The comment caused backlash, with social media users calling Owens a "walking red flag" and "disrespectful."

Real Estate

In March 2023, Owens and Biles announced that they were building a new home, with Simone writing on Instagram, "A home is made with love & dreams. Cheers to breaking ground." The waterfront home is located in Texas.