Jimmy Garoppolo Net Worth:

What is Jimmy Garoppolo's Net Worth and Salary?

Jimmy Garoppolo is an American professional football player who has a net worth of $55 million and salary of $6.5 million. Jimmy Garoppolo is known as the quarterback of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

Early Life

James Richard Garoppolo was born on November 2, 1991, in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and raised there. He was the third of four sons to Denise and Tony Garoppolo Sr., and his paternal grandparents, Anthony and Rose Garoppolo, were both Italian immigrants. His maternal grandparents, Theodore Malec and Harriet Seidel, were of Polish and German descent, respectively. He attended Rolling Meadows High School where he played quarterback and linebacker for the Mustangs football team. Jimmy was also a pitcher on the baseball team, and baseball was his first love as a kid. A 2-star recruit coming out of high school, Jimmy Garoppolo chose to play football at Eastern Illinois over Illinois State and Montana State.

Garoppolo was named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference Team in 2010, the All-OVC 2nd Team in 2012, and the All-OVC 1st team in 2013. Garoppolo was the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year in 2013 and was named the CFPA National FCS Quarterback of the Year, as well. In 2013, he won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

NFL Career

In the 2014 NFL Draft, Jimmy Garoppolo was selected by the New England Patriots at number 62 overall in the second round. He became the first player from the Football Championship Subdivision drafted that year, and the highest-drafted quarterback by the Patriots organization since they took Drew Bledsoe first overall in 1993. He spent his first four seasons in the NFL as the backup to Tom Brady before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers at the end of the 2017 season.

Garoppolo played a big role in helping to elevate a 1-10 team when the 49ers won the final five games of the year. In 2019, he helped the 49ers to the best record in the NFC and an appearance in Super Bowl LIV. And in 2021, the 49ers made the NFC Championship Game under his command. But his career in San Francisco was also affected by injuries, and he missed most of the 2018 season and 2020 season. In 2022, he started the year as the backup quarterback to Trey Lance but replaced him following an injury to Lance in week two.

Jimmy Garoppolo is a two-time Super Bowl Champion as the backup quarterback of the New England Patriots. In Super Bowl XLIX, the Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-24. And in Super Bowl LI, New England beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.

Contracts & Earnings

Jimmy Garoppolo signed a four-year, $3.5 million rookie deal with the New England Patriots in June of 2014. After being traded to the 49ers, he signed a five-year, $137.5 million contract extension with San Francisco for an average annual salary of $27 million, making him the highest paid player in the NFL at the time. In August of 2022, Garoppolo and the 49ers agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million restructure of his contract to keep him with the team.

Over his NFL career, Jimmy Garoppolo has earned nearly $125 million in salary alone.