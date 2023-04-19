What is Jim McMahon 's net worth?

Jim McMahon is a former professional football player who has a net worth of $10 million. Jim McMahon played 15 seasons in the NFL as a quarterback. He had his greatest career success in the 1985 season when he led the Chicago Bears to their first Super Bowl title. McMahon played for numerous teams after his time with the Bears, ending his NFL career in 1996 after winning his second Super Bowl title, this time with the Green Bay Packers.

Early Life and High School

Jim McMahon Jr. was born on August 21, 1959 in Jersey City, New Jersey, and was raised in San Jose, California from the age of three. He was very active in sports growing up, and played football as a freshman and sophomore at Andrew Hill High School. McMahon finished his secondary education at Roy High School in Roy, Utah, graduating in 1977.

Collegiate Career

For college, McMahon attended Brigham Young University, where he played both football and baseball for the Cougars. As a freshman on the football team, he played as a punter. McMahon continued to do so until 1978, when he became the starting quarterback after Marc Wilson was injured early in the season. He proved himself to be skilled in that position, earning two Western Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors during the season. However, toward the end of the season, McMahon suffered a knee injury that led to him being redshirted in 1979. He made a hugely auspicious return to the starting quarterback position in 1980, leading the Cougars to the Western Athletic Conference title while setting a whopping 32 NCAA records in the process. Meanwhile, BYU led the nation in multiple categories, including total offense. In the subsequent Holiday Bowl, McMahon was responsible for the school's extraordinary comeback over SMU in what would become known as the "Miracle Bowl."

McMahon finished his collegiate career with another sterling season in 1981, passing for 3,555 yards and 30 touchdowns and again leading BYU to both the WAC title and a Holiday Bowl victory. For the second consecutive year, he was named WAC Player of the Year. McMahon earned a number of other honors for his season, including the Davey O'Brien Trophy and the Sammy Baugh Award. Additionally, he tied with USC's Marcus Allen for the Pigskin Club NCAA Offensive Player of the Year Award. McMahon would return to BYU in 2010 to complete his school coursework; he eventually graduated in 2014 with a degree in communications.

Chicago Bears

In the 1982 NFL Draft, McMahon was chosen in the first round with the fifth overall pick by the Chicago Bears. He won the position of starting quarterback as a rookie, and nearly led the Bears to the playoffs during the strike-shortened season. McMahon improved as a passer in the 1983 season as the Bears once again just missed the playoffs. Although he had a strong start to the subsequent season, McMahon was sidelined after being brutally tackled by a pair of Los Angeles Raiders defenders. The injuries included bruised ribs and a lacerated kidney.

McMahon and the Bears had their greatest season – and arguably one of the greatest NFL seasons in history – in 1985. After winning the first 12 games of the season, the Bears finished with an incredible 15-1 record. The team went on to face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX, and won the title in decisive fashion with a score of 46-10. In the game, McMahon became the first quarterback ever to rush for two touchdowns in a Super Bowl. His 1986 season was less successful, as it ended prematurely due to injury. Returning in 1987, McMahon led the Bears to an 11-4 record before falling in the playoffs to the Washington Redskins for the second straight year. In his final season with the Bears in 1988, McMahon led the team to a 12-4 record. The Bears were ultimately clobbered in the NFC Championship by the San Francisco 49ers.

San Diego Chargers

Due to major tensions with Bears president Michael McCaskey and head coach Mike Ditka, McMahon was traded to the San Diego Chargers in 1989. He was unable to repeat his past success during his sole season with the team, as the Chargers went 6-10. To make matters worse, McMahon butted heads with his teammates, front office staff, and head coach Dan Henning, leading to his release after the season.

Philadelphia Eagles

In 1990, McMahon signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. His performance significantly improved from his time in San Diego, as he led the team to a 10-6 record and claimed the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award. He remained with the Eagles for one more season in a backup role.

Minnesota Vikings

McMahon played for the Minnesota Vikings in 1993. As the team's starter, he led the Vikings to eight wins and returned to the postseason as a starter for the first time in five years. Ultimately, the Vikings fell to the New York Giants.

Arizona Cardinals

For the 1994 season, McMahon played for the Arizona Cardinals. He made his final career start in Week 3 of the season in a game against the Cleveland Browns.

Green Bay Packers

McMahon finished his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers from 1995 to 1996. In the latter season, the Packers won Super Bowl XXXI over the New England Patriots, the same team McMahon had won his first Super Bowl title against in Super Bowl XX.

Legal Troubles

McMahon has gotten into some legal troubles in the years since his NFL retirement. In 2003, he was caught driving under the influence in Florida, and in 2012 was among those targeted in connection to Chicago's Broadway Bank for making $104 million in bad loans.

Health Struggles

McMahon has a number of health-related issues due to his time as a football player, most notably memory problems and headaches stemming from concussions on the field. In 2012, he was diagnosed as being in the early stages of dementia, although his condition improved after treatment. McMahon uses medical cannabis to help alleviate his chronic pain and arthritis, and serves as a spokesperson for the drug.

Personal Life

In 1982, McMahon married Nancy Daines, whom he had met when they were students at BYU. Together, they had four children before divorcing in 2009. McMahon was later in relationships with Laurie Navon and Mayra Montoya.

Real Estate

In February 2010, Jim paid $1.224 million for a home in Scottsdale, Arizona. He sold this home in October 2021 for $2.045 million.