Jeff Garcia Net Worth: Jeff Garcia is a retired American football player who has a net worth of $25 million. Born Jeffrey Jason Garcia on February 24, 1970, in Gilroy, California, he served as quarterback in a professional football career that spanned over 17 years. Having attended high school and junior college in Gilroy, California, Garcia continued to study at San Jose State University where he played college football.

It was in 1994 that he started his professional football career with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League (CFL) as an undrafted free agent. Five years later, Garcia made his debut in the National Football League (NFL) with the San Francisco 49ers. With the team, Garcia saw three Pro Bowl appearances (for the 2000, 2001, and 2002 seasons) and also led them to the playoffs in the 2001 and 2002 seasons. Subsequently, he come to a low point in his career, starting with a lackluster 2003 season with San Francisco, followed by two losing seasons with Cleveland Browns in 2004 and Detroit Lions in 2005. He would return to form with the Eagles in 2006, when he would lead the team to the playoffs. 2007 marks his stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he made his fourth career Pro Bowl appearance. Garcia got back to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009, but he played only one game. The following year, he played for the Omaha Nighthawks of the United Football League, while in 2011, Garcia signed with the Houston Texans, even though he did not play a game with the team. A four-time CFL All-Star and four-time NFL Pro Bowl selection, Garcia's official withdrawal as a player was marked by joining the advisory board of the revival of the United States Football League (USFL) in May 2012.