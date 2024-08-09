What is Jason Taylor's Net Worth

Jason Taylor is a former American football player who has a net worth of $6 million. Jason Taylor is best known for his career as an NFL defensive end and linebacker for the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and Washington Redskins before retiring in 2011. Taylor made NFL history by winning the "AFC Defensive Player of the Week" seven times. Since his retirement, he has worked as a guest analyst on NFL Live and an ESPN analyst. He also appeared on "Dancing with the Stars".

Financial Problems & Divorce Settlement

Unfortunately, despite earning tens of millions of dollars during his time in the NFL, Jason has experienced some financial problems in retirement. In 2011 he sued a former financial advisor named Eric Kim. In the lawsuit, Jayson claimed he gave Eric $500,000 to invest but roughly $275,000 was "misappropriated." Eric counter sued, claiming that Taylor "begged" him to help get control of control finances. Kim further claimed that Taylor had "a history of colossal failures in his investments."

According to Kim, he managed to get Taylor's finances under control and advised him to cash out of some investments while he was ahead, but Taylor refused the advice and ended up in trouble again. In Eric Kim's lawsuit he was seeking $1 million for defamation plus $15,000 for services rendered.

Jason's finances have not been helped by his history of divorces. Upon divorcing Katina Thomas Taylor in 2015 (his former teammate's sister, btw), he agreed to pay her roughly $8.7 million. By 2017 he had reportedly only paid around $5 million of what he owed. Katina claimed that at the time Jason had $7 million worth of assets, which should have been more than enough to pay the $3+ million he still owed. Jason also reportedly agreed to pay her $4,000 per month in child support and provide for health insurance for their three children.

Early Life and College Career

Jason Paul Taylor was born on September 1, 1974 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was homeschooled from grades 10 through 12. He played high school football for Woodland Hills High School and attended the University of Akron. He was a standout on the Akron Zips football team earning four varsity letters and starting for three years. Taylor amassed excellent stats including 21 sacks, 279 tackles, three interceptions, and seven fumble recoveries. On top of that, he was a two-time first-team All-Mid-American Conference selection in his junior and senior years.

In 1996 Taylor was named the National Defensive Player of the Week for his impressive performance against Virginia Tech. He recorded two sacks, two fumble recoveries, three tackles for loss, a safety and 12 tackles. Besides football, Taylor played for the Akron Zips men's basketball team. He became the third person inducted into Akron's Ring of Honor.

Miami Dolphins

Taylor was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the third round of the 1997 NFL draft. He signed a four-year deal in July of that year. He then quickly became one of the top defensive lines in the league starting in his rookie season with two forced fumbles and five sacks. In 1998 he got nine sacks and deflected eight passes. The following year he recorded the first of his eight career NFL interceptions.

In April 2000 Taylor was a restricted free agent and signed a one-year deal worth $1.027 million. He excelled that season with 14.5 sacks, 73 tackles, and 6 batted passes earning his first Pro Bowl selection. This success further led him to sign a six-year, $42 million contract to stick with the Dolphins. He continued to shine with 70 tackles, 8.5 sacks and eight swatted passes.

Taylor's performance in 2002 was just as excellent – he led the NFL with 18.5 sacks and tied the Dolphins' team record. This performance earned him All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl return. In 2003 he recorded 13 sacks. In March 2004 the Dolphins extended his contract to 2009 with a $45 million deal including a guarantee of almost $10 million.

In 2004 Taylor recorded 68 tackles, 11 batted passes, 9.5 sacks, and an interception. In 2005 he had 73 tackles, 10 knocked-down passes, four forced fumbles, and 12 sacks. He enjoyed a stellar year in 2006 recording 13.5 sacks, 9 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and 2 interceptions returned for touchdowns. This earned him the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award with 22 out of 50 votes from broadcasters and sportswriters. He was also named a consensus All-Pro for the second time.

In 2007 Taylor reached double-digit sacks for the sixth time and had another interception returned for touchdown. He later became the all-time leader in defensive touchdowns for a lineman. He also has two career safeties and two blocked field goals. That same year Dolphins fans voted him to the All-time Miami Dolphins team as a First-team defensive end together with Bill Stanfill.

Washington Redskins, New York Jets & Spell at Miami Dolphins

On July 20, 2008 Taylor was traded to the Washington Redskins for second and sixth-round picks following season-ending injuries to the Redskins' defensive ends. In March 2009, they released him for refusing off-season conditioning. He then signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins for his second time. Taylor subsequently signed a two-year contract with the New York Jets in April 2010 and returned to the Miami Dolphins for a third time in August 2011.

Retirement and Broadcasting Career

On December 28, 2011 Taylor announced he'd retire at the end of the season. He played his last game on January 1, 2012, in a 19-17 win against the New York Jets. He retired with 47 forced fumbles, 29 fumble recoveries (of which six returned for touchdowns, setting an NFL record), 139.5 sacks (6th all-time in the NFL) and eight interceptions, making him the NFL's all-time leader in defensive touchdowns for linemen with nine.

On June 6, 2011 Jason made a guest appearance as an analyst for NFL Live. He joined ESPN as an analyst in June of the following year and contributed to several NFL programs. He also became a member of the NFL Foundation.

Coaching Career

In 2022 Taylor moved to collegiate coaching at the University of Miami as a defensive analyst and was promoted to defensive ends coach the following year. Previously, he coached at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Florida from 2017 to 2021. From 2019 his team won state championships for three consecutive years.

Charity Work

In 2004 Taylor and his wife Katina founded the Jason Taylor Foundation to improve the lives of children in South Florida. He has also teamed up with the Invicta Watch Group on various charitable projects.

Personal Life

Taylor was engaged to Monica Taylor on July 2, 2019 and they tied the knot on August 18, 2020. Taylor has three children with his ex-wife Katina who is also the sister of his former teammate Zach Thomas. Taylor resides in Plantation, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale. Two of his sons, Mason and Isaiah, play college football at LSU and Arizona, respectively.

Real Estate

In 2016, Jason paid $870,000 for a home in Plantation, Florida. He sold this home in May 2024 for $1.7 million.