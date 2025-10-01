What is Jason Smith's net worth and salary?

Jason Smith is a former American football offensive tackle who has a net worth of $16 million. Jason Smith played four seasons in the NFL after being selected as the second overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. A standout college player at Baylor University, Smith was seen as one of the top offensive line prospects of his class and was drafted by the St. Louis Rams to help anchor their struggling line. However, injuries and inconsistency limited his professional impact, and he never lived up to the lofty expectations placed upon him as a top draft pick. Despite a short career in the league, Smith's story remains a cautionary tale about the challenges of transitioning from college stardom to professional football.

Early Life

Jason Smith was born on April 30, 1986, in Dallas, Texas. He grew up in a family that emphasized discipline and faith, values that stayed with him throughout his career. At W.T. White High School in Dallas, Smith excelled as a tight end and earned recognition for both his athleticism and leadership. His performance earned him a scholarship to Baylor University, where he would make the full transition to offensive tackle, a move that ultimately defined his football trajectory.

College Career

At Baylor, Smith developed into one of the nation's most dominant offensive tackles. His size, strength, and agility allowed him to protect the quarterback and open up the run game effectively, earning him first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2008. By the time he declared for the 2009 NFL Draft, Smith was considered one of the premier offensive line prospects in the country. His athleticism and work ethic drew comparisons to elite NFL linemen, which helped boost his draft stock significantly.

NFL Career

The St. Louis Rams selected Jason Smith with the second overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, making him one of the highest-drafted offensive linemen of his era. The team viewed him as a franchise cornerstone who could stabilize their offensive line for years to come.

Unfortunately, Smith's time in the NFL was plagued by injuries, particularly concussions, which limited both his playing time and effectiveness. Over three seasons with the Rams, he struggled to secure a long-term starting role and was eventually traded to the New York Jets in 2012. He played one season in New York, primarily as a backup, before being released. Smith briefly signed again with the Jets in 2013 but did not make the final roster, effectively ending his NFL career.

In total, Smith played in 45 NFL games, starting 26 of them. While he never fulfilled the promise of his draft status, he remained respected for his perseverance through injuries and his professionalism.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Jason Smith's short NFL career was nevertheless financially significant due to his draft position. Upon being selected second overall in 2009, he signed a six-year, $61 million rookie contract with $33 million guaranteed, one of the largest deals for an offensive lineman at the time. That contract ensured financial security despite his struggles on the field.

After his time with the Rams, Smith played under smaller contracts with the New York Jets, but his rookie deal remained the cornerstone of his career earnings. In total, he earned an estimated $46 million in salary and bonuses during his four-year NFL tenure.